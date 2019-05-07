Altuve Hooks Jersey, Bingo Night Highlight Upcoming Homestand

May 7, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Corpus Christi Hooks News Release





CORPUS CHRISTI - The Hooks kick off a seven-game homestand against Texas League South division foes Amarillo and Frisco from Thursday, May 9 through Wednesday, May 15. The set features Baseball Bingo Night with special prizes, a Jose Altuve Hooks Legends jersey giveaway and an Astros Mother's Day Clutch giveaway.

The Sod Poodles, Double-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, begin a four-game series on Thursday, May 9. In a weekend stacked with giveaways, the first 2,000 fans at Whataburger Field on Saturday, May 11 will receive the Altuve throwback jersey, one of the most anticipated items of the year.

The RoughRiders, Double-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, come in for a three-game set beginning Monday, May 13.

Here's a full look at the homestand:

Thursday, May 9 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles: 6:15 p.m. (gates open 5:15 p.m.)

- Thirsty Thursday & College Night ($3 beer, discounted soda, and $5 berm ticket for students with valid ID)

- Media Partners: The Beach 96.5 & The Wild 105.5

Friday, May 10 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles: 7:15 p.m. (gates open 6:15 p.m.)

- Baseball Bingo Gaming Night, presented by Christus Spohn (All fans in attendance receive one Bingo card. Prizes include autographed baseballs by Nolan Ryan, Roger Clemens, Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa).

- Friday Fireworks presented by Bud Light

- Texas Lottery Lucky Dance-Off

- Media Partners: K99, KIII-TV3

Saturday, May 11 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles: 7:15 p.m. (gates open 5:45 p.m.)

- The first 2,000 fans through the gates receive a Jose Altuve commemorative Hooks jersey, courtesy of CITGO.

- After spending the day at the Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, the Hooks will take the field wearing special Armed Forces Night Camp Fauxback caps.

- Media Partners: Big 93.9

Sunday, May 12 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles: 2:15 p.m. (gates open 12:45 p.m.)

- The first 1,500 fans through the gates receive an Astros Mother's Day Clutch, courtesy of Driscoll Health System.

- Every Sunday, your Hooks take the field as the Corpus Christi Raspas, part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión! Enjoy raspas on the concourse near Section 116.

- H-E-B Kids Day (kids run the bases postgame)

- Military Salute Sunday presented by T-Mobile (half-price reserved tickets for active duty military and veterans with a valid ID, limit 2 tickets per member)

- Media Partners: KSAB, KUNO

Monday, May 13 vs. Frisco RoughRiders: 6:15 p.m. (gates open 5:15 p.m.)

- Dollar Day presented by Mrs. Baird's ($1 hot dogs, sodas, candy and prize wheel spins)

- Media Partner: 106.5 The Shark

Tuesday, May 14 vs. Frisco RoughRiders: 6:15 p.m. (gates open 5:15 p.m.)

- Mike Shaw Automotive 4-for-$40 (Four tickets, four hot dogs, and four sodas for $40)

- Half-Price Group Night

- Media Partner: SportsRadio Corpus Christi (1230 AM, 95.1 FM, 96.1 FM)

Wednesday, May 15 vs. Frisco RoughRiders: 6:15 p.m. (gates open 5:15 p.m.)

- Whataburger Family Day (Buy one ticket, get one kid's ticket free)

- Media Partner: 97.5 KFTX-FM

Individual game tickets and season memberships are on sale now at the Whataburger Field Box Office. Purchases can be made online at cchooks.com/tickets, at the Box Office or by phone at 361-561-HOOK (4665).

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from May 7, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.