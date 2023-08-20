Dominguez's Doubles Down Reading in Series-Clinching Victory

August 20, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Somerset Patriots News Release









Somerset Patriots' Jasson Dominguez celebrates win

(Somerset Patriots) Somerset Patriots' Jasson Dominguez celebrates win(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots defeated the Reading Fightin' Phils on Sunday night by a score of 6-1 at FirstEnergy Stadium in Reading, Pennsylvania.

The win clinched Somerset's first series victory of the season over Reading.

RHP Blane Abeyta (5.2 IP, 1 ER, 3 H, 3 BB, 5 K, HR) earned his eighth win of the season, ranking second on the team.

Dating back to his last start, Abeyta had a scoreless streak of 10.0 IP snapped in the fifth inning.

DH Jasson Dominguez (4-for-5, RBI, 2 R, 3 2B) put together his second four-hit game of the season, both coming in his last three games.

In six games during the series in Reading, Dominguez went 13-for-28 (.464 AVG) with 8 RBI, 8 R, 2 HR, 5 2B, 3 BB and 1 SB.

In 18 games during August, Dominguez has a 1.046 OPS, slashing .380/.438/.608 with 14 RBI, 17 R, 48 TB, 12 XBH, 9 2B and 48 TB.

Dominguez's three doubles in the game are tied for the most by any Patriot this season (Brandon Lockridge, 6/8/23 @HFD).

SS Jesus Bastidas (2-for-4, RBI, R, HR) hit his second home run of the series and 12th total of the season in the sixth inning.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.