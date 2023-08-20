Dominguez's Doubles Down Reading in Series-Clinching Victory
August 20, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Somerset Patriots News Release
The Somerset Patriots defeated the Reading Fightin' Phils on Sunday night by a score of 6-1 at FirstEnergy Stadium in Reading, Pennsylvania.
The win clinched Somerset's first series victory of the season over Reading.
RHP Blane Abeyta (5.2 IP, 1 ER, 3 H, 3 BB, 5 K, HR) earned his eighth win of the season, ranking second on the team.
Dating back to his last start, Abeyta had a scoreless streak of 10.0 IP snapped in the fifth inning.
DH Jasson Dominguez (4-for-5, RBI, 2 R, 3 2B) put together his second four-hit game of the season, both coming in his last three games.
In six games during the series in Reading, Dominguez went 13-for-28 (.464 AVG) with 8 RBI, 8 R, 2 HR, 5 2B, 3 BB and 1 SB.
In 18 games during August, Dominguez has a 1.046 OPS, slashing .380/.438/.608 with 14 RBI, 17 R, 48 TB, 12 XBH, 9 2B and 48 TB.
Dominguez's three doubles in the game are tied for the most by any Patriot this season (Brandon Lockridge, 6/8/23 @HFD).
SS Jesus Bastidas (2-for-4, RBI, R, HR) hit his second home run of the series and 12th total of the season in the sixth inning.
