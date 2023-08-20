Lee Sang Homers as Reading Falls to Somerset

(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils (49-64, 21-24) could not split the series as they fell to the Somerset (67-46, 25-20) Patriots 6-1 Sunday night. Somerset wins this week's series 4-2.

Josh Hendrickson had another strong outing for the Phils on the bump. The lefty threw four innings, allowed no runs and only three hits. Hendrickson also struck out four before Adam Leverett came in for relief.

Before the change to Leverett in the fifth, Hendrickson found himself in a jam in the top of the fourth. Hendrickson walked Agustin Ramirez to start the inning, with Elijah following him with a single. The Reading pitcher found himself with the bases loaded after another walk to Jeisson Rosario. After a mound visit from pitching coach Brad Bergesen, Hendrickson fought back to get a line out from Jesus Bastidas to end the inning.

Somerset took advantage in the top of the fifth. Max Burt started off the inning with a walk. After being thrown out trying to stretch a single into a double in the third inning by Ethan Wilson, the Yankees No.2 overall prospect Jasson Dominguez got his revenge and doubled to put runners in scoring position. Rameriz immediately singled to score Burt and Dominguez to put Somerset on the board 2-0. Aaron Palensky got the party going, singling to score Ramerez to make it 3-0 Somerset.

In the bottom of the inning, the Fightin Phils got one back thanks to newcomer Marcus Lee Sang. Lee Sang recorded his first Double-A home run since joining the team. This cut a dent in the Patriots lead to 3-1.

The Patriots came back in the top of the sixth with three more runs. With reliever Andrew Baker on the mound, the first batter of the inning Bastidas homered on the second pitch he saw. That blast made it 4-1 Somerset. After another walk from Burt, Dominguez followed up his double in the fifth with a single to score Burt, making it 5-1. Caleb Durbin joined in on the hit parade to score one for Somerset to make it 6-1.

Though Max McDowell walked in the ninth, the Fightins were unable to make a comeback, as they fell 6-1.

Abeyta (1-0) earned the win for Somerset after 5.2 innings of work, with Leverett (0-3) suffering the loss for Reading.

