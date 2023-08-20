Yard Goats Rally Falls Short

Hartford, CT - Trailing 6-0 in the sixth inning, and 7-4 in the ninth, the Yard Goats rallied for a pair of runs, and had the winning run on base, but TJ Brock came in to strikeout pinch-hitter Grant Lavigne as the New Hampshire Fisher Cats held on to defeat Hartford 7-6 in front of another sellout at Dunkin' Park. The Yard Goats blasted three home runs as Bladimir Restituyo, Jordan Rock and Sterlin Thompson all went deep. The Fisher Cats, who cranked four homers in the contest, won four of the seven games. The Yard Goats begin a six-game road trip on Tuesday in Somerset, New Jersey, and return to Dunkin' Park on Tuesday, August 29th to host Richmond.

The Fisher Cats scored the first run of the game in the first inning on a pair of errors. New Hampshire made it 2-0 on Will Robertson's solo home run in the second off Hartford starter Joe Rock. The Blue Jays affiliate added another run in the fourth inning, and three in the fifth supported by homers by Miguel Hiraldo and Damiano Palmagiani.

New Hampshire starter Chad Dallas was impressive and retired 15 consecutive batters after yielding a leadoff single to Sterlin Thompson in the first inning. Down 6-0 in the sixth inning the Yard Goats made their move against the right hander. Bladimir Restituyo led off with a home run and later in the inning Jordan Beck connected on a two-run homer to make it a 6-3 game.

Fisher Cats third baseman Damiano Palmagiani led off the seventh inning with a home run, his second of the game to make it 7-3. Yard Goats DH Sterlin Thompson belted his fourth home run in three games, a solo shot in the eighth to make it 7-4.

The Yard Goats loaded the bases in the ninth inning on two walks and a hit batsman. Bladimir Restituyo followed with a two-run double, scoring Kyle Datres and Julio Carreras and it was 7-6. With the tying run at third base and winning run at second base, TJ Brock came in to face the pinch hitter Grand Lavigne and struck him out to end the game.

The Yard Goats open a six-game road trip in Somerset, New Jersey on Tuesday night (7:05 PM). The game will be broadcast on AM 1410, FM 100.9 and on the iheart radio app.

Final: New Hampshire 7, Hartford 6

WP- Chad Dallas (6-1)

LP- Joe Rock (1-9)

S- TJ Brock (7)

T- 2:30

