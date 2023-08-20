August 20, 2023 Sea Dogs Game Notes

August 20, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







SEA DOGS SUFFER THIRD STRAIGHT LOSS IN BINGHAMTON The Binghamton Rumble Ponies score in the second inning and never looked back last night, beating Portland 6-1 at Mirabito Stadium. The Rumble Ponies were first to strike in the bottom of the second inning with a two run homer by Rowdey Jordan and Binghamton led, 2-0. In the bottom of the third inning, Jaylen Palmer and J.T. Schwartz both worked walks against Wikelman Gonzalez. Jordan then struck again with a two-run single to right field, extending Binghamton's lead, 4-0. In the fourth, Palmer reached on a walk again. He then stole second base and advanced to third on a throwing error by Portland's catcher Elih Marrero and was able to score then on a fielding error by Phillip Sikes. Agustin Ruiz blasted Binghamton's second homer of the night and the Rumble Ponies continued to lead, 6-0. The Sea Dogs avoided the shutout with a solo home run by Chase Meidroth in the top of the ninth inning.

SUCCESS AGAINST THE PONIES Outfielder Corey Rosier has seen the most success against the Rumble Ponies this season. Through 17 games, he is hitting .389 with eight doubles, three home runs and 13 RBI against Binghamton pitching. He also owns a .407 OBP.

GUERRERO REMAINS DOMINANT RHP Luis Guerrero has not allowed a run in his last five outings for the Sea Dogs. During that time, he has pitched 7.2 innings allowing just two hits while walking two and striking out nine.

WHERE DO WE STAND With another loss last night, the Sea Dogs are now tied for fourth place with the Reading Fightin Phils. The Somerset Patriots remain in first place while the Rumble Ponies are 1.5 games behind in the second place. The Hartford Yard Goats are in third place, 0.5 game ahead of the Sea Dogs while the New Hampshire Fisher Cats are in last place, 6.0 games out of first place.

A PEAK AT THE SOUTHWEST DIVISION When the Richmond Flying Squirrels come to town next week, they will be looking to maintain their first place standing in the Southwest Division. They are currently tied for the top spot with the Erie SeaWolves while the Bowie Baysox are just 1.0 game behind them in second place.

NEXT UP AT HADLOCK FIELD Following this series in Binghamton, the Sea Dogs will return home to Hadlock Field for a two-week homestand beginning on Tuesday against the Richmond Flying Squirrels. Then the Sea Dogs will welcome the Somerset Patriots for six-games.

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORY August 20, 2006 - The Sea Dogs wrapped up a series win over the Trenton Thunder by winning 4-3 in 14 innings at Waterfront Park. The 'Dogs received the game-winning hit on Luis Jimenez's RBI double in the top of the 14th. Portland had a 3-2 lead heading into the bottom of the 13th but Kyle Jackson allowed a solo home run with two outs to Jason Brown.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Grant Gambrell will take the mound for the second time this week in Binghamton. He last pitched on Tuesday and tossed 5.0 innings allowing three runs on five hits while walking four and striking out four. He has now faced the Rumble Ponies three times. In three starts, he is 2-0 with a 4.08 ERA and has pitched 17.2 innings allowing eight earned runs on 18 hits while walking eight and striking out 16.

