Early Scoring Drives Richmond to 6-4 Victory over Harrisburg

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels gathered five runs in the first inning and held a steady pitching performance in a 6-4 victory over the Harrisburg Senators on Sunday afternoon at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (59-55, 26-19) won five-of-six-games against the Senators (53-60, 22-23) this week.

The Senators jumped ahead, 1-0, in the top of the first inning when Terone Harris III drove in a run on a groundout.

Richmond answered back with a five-run bottom of the first to capture a 5-1 advantage. Andy Thomas started the rally with a run-scoring single against Michael Cuevas (Loss, 2-6) and Victor Bericoto pushed the Flying Squirrels to a one-run lead on an RBI groundout.

In the next at-bat, Logan Wyatt crushed a three-run homer to right field and sent Richmond to a 5-1 lead. It was Wyatt's ninth home run of the year and finished the day 2-for-4 with three RBIs.

Harrisburg cut the deficit to 5-2 in the fourth inning when Frankie Tostado plated James wood with a groundout.

Bericoto pushed the Richmond advantage to 6-2 with an RBI single in the bottom of the fifth. Bericoto extended his hit streak to five straight games and has collected eight hits over the stretch.

Trey Lipscomb launched a two-run homer in the top of the seventh and closed the score to 6-4.

Evan Gates (Save, 5) stranded a pair of runners, including the potential tying run at first base, in a scoreless ninth inning to secure the victory.

Richmond reliever Spencer Bivens (Win, 3-3) covered 4.1 innings and allowed one run on four hits with four strikeouts mixed in.

The Flying Squirrels are off Monday before starting a two-week road trip, beginning with a six-game series against the Portland Sea Dogs on Tuesday. The team will be back in town for their final homestand from September 5th through the 10th.

