Ponies Fall to Sea Dogs in Finale, Split Series

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (22-22, 57-56) fell to the Portland Sea Dogs, 2-1, at Mirabito Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Ponies and Sea Dogs split the six-game series.

Portland (22-23, 62-52) got on the board in the third inning when Blaze Jordan ripped a solo home run on a line drive to left-center field off David Griffin that made it 1-0.

Griffin allowed just one run over five innings in his third Double-A start this season. He struck out six batters, while allowing five hits and just one walk.

The Ponies tied the game in the fourth inning. Mateo Gil worked a two-out walk and Agustin Ruiz followed with an RBI triple off the right-center field wall that made it 1-1.

The Sea Dogs regained the lead in the seventh inning against Daison Acosta (2-3). Corey Rosier worked a one-out walk and Nick Yorke later drove him in with an RBI single that made it 2-1. Yorke went 3-for-4 with an RBI and reached base four times.

With the Eastern League saves leader Luis Guerrero on the mound for Portland in the ninth, Luisangel Acuña hit a one-out single on the eighth pitch he saw. With the potential winning run at the plate, Guerrero got Drew Gilbert to fly out and he struck out JT Schwartz to end the game.

The Rumble Ponies begin a six-game series with the New Hampshire Fisher Cats at Delta Dental Stadium on Tuesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. and pregame coverage will begin at 6:50 p.m. on the WNBF Rumble Ponies Radio Network.

Postgame Notes: Jeremiah Jackson extended his hitting streak to six games...Acuña had his second multi-hit game for Binghamton with two singles...Gilbert reached base three times but snapped his seven-game hitting streak...Gil reached on a walk and scored but snapped his five-game hitting streak...Junior Santos tossed a scoreless ninth inning with a strikeout.

