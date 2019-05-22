'Dogs Swept in Doubleheader

KANSAS CITY, Kansas - The Saltdogs had two chances to win the first of two against the T-Bones on Wednesday night, but a pair of blown leads and a masterful pitching performance from Kansas City left the 'Dogs empty-handed in a doubleheader at T-Bones Stadium on Wednesday night.

Lincoln took a 6-4 lead to the 7th inning in Game 1 before the T-Bones scored twice to tie the game. The 'Dogs then scored twice more in the 8th inning before Kansas City walked it off with a three-run bottom-half.

Colby Blueberg, who had a shot for his third save, gave up the two runs in the 7th before Jake Hohensee gave up three in the 8th.

In Game 2, the 'Dogs struck out 13 times over seven innings and had just three hits as part of a 3-0 loss.

Tyler Moore had three RBI and a two-run homer that put Lincoln up 5-4 in the 5th inning of Game 1, and Curt Smith had a multi-hit game in the first game.

Christian Ibarra led off the twinbill with Lincoln's first triple of the year, and the 'Dogs took a 3-0 lead after a half-inning. Kansas City answered with four runs in a bottom of the first that was prolonged by a 31-minute rain delay.

John Sansone had a two-hit effort in the second game of the doubleheader. Shairon Martis gave up two runs over 3.1 innings but left early because of injury.

The 'Dogs now head home to open a seven-game homestand against the Cleburne Railroaders beginning on Thursday night. First pitch time is set for 7:05 p.m. and pregame coverage will begin at 6:35 p.m. on ESPN Lincoln 101.5 FM/1480 AM.

