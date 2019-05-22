American Association Game Recaps

St. Paul 4, Chicago 0- (F/7 Game One)-Box Score

St. Paul 6, Chicago 5 (F/8 Game One)-Box Score

The Saint Paul Saints swept a doubleheader against the Chicago Dogs on Wednesday.

Saints' SP Eddie Medina (1-0) (6 innings) and RHP Mike Devine (1 inning) combined to shutout the Chicago Dogs in game one of a doubleheader on Wednesday.

In the start, Medina allowed just three hits while walking three and striking out six.

The Saints scored first on a sacrifice fly by 2B Josh Allen in the bottom of the second. One inning later, St. Paul brought the game to its final score by plating one on a LF Blake Schmidt double, one on an RBI groundout by SS Joey Wong, and one on an error by Chicago.

In Game two, St. Paul's 2B Josh Allen walked with the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth to give the Saints a walk-off win.

The inning started with DH Burt Reynolds being hit by a pitch. LF Blake Schmidt singled in the next at bat, putting runners at first and second. Reynolds was thrown out in a fielder's choice in the next at-bat. Then, SS Joey Wong singled to load the bases. Two batters later, Allen gave St. Paul the win.

C Jeremy Martinez (1-for-4) hit a two-run home run for the Saints.

CF David Olmedo-Barrera (1-for-4), 1B Keon Barnum (1-for-3), and SS Harrison Smith (1-for-4) all homered for Chicago.

RHP Todd Van Steensel (1-0) was awarded the win after shutting out the Dogs in the final two innings of the game.

Sioux Falls 10, Texas 4-Box Score

The Sioux Falls Canaries collected 14 hits in a 10-4 win over the Texas AirHogs on Wednesday.

The Canaries trailed 4-3 heading before putting up seven runs in the top of the seventh. In the inning that included four hits and four walks, RF Clint Coulter had an RBI on a fielder's choice, 1B Kevin Taylor had a two-run single, and SS Andrew Ely hit a grand slam.

RHP Reilly Hovis (1-0)was awarded the win for pitching a scoreless sixth.

DH Jonathan Moroney paced the AirHogs, which had 15 hits of their own in the contest, going 4-for-5 with one run scored and one RBI.

Cleburne 8, Winnipeg 4- Box Score

The Cleburne Railroaders jumped out to a 1-0 lead when C Audie Afenir put a stamp on his debut with the Railroaders by hitting a solo home run in the bottom of the second. Cleburne added five runs in the fourth with two coming on a double by DH Kenny Meimerstorf, two coming on a single by RF Hunter Clanin, and one coming on a triple by LF Nick Rotola.

The Winnipeg Goldeyes scored four in the top of the sixth to close the gap, but that would be the only inning they were able to score in. 1B Kevin Lachance paced the Goldeyes, going 2-for-6 with a two-run triple.

SP Eudis Idrogo (1-0) was awarded the win after giving up four earned in 5.1 innings of work.

Kansas City 9, Lincoln 8 (F/8 Game One)

Kansas City 3, Lincoln 0- (F/7 Game Two)

The Kansas City-T-Bones swept a double header against the Lincoln Saltdogs on Wednesday.

Kansas City overcame a two-run deficit in extra innings, to top the Lincoln Saltdogs 9-8 in game one of a doubleheader on Wednesday.

Darnell Sweeney homered to bring the T-Bones within one in the bottom of the eighth, and Daniel Robertson hit a two-run single to secure the win for Kansas City. Cullen Gillaspie also homered in the win for the T-Bones.

Christian Ibarra paced the Saltdogs in game one, going 3-for-5 with one RBI and two runs scored.

SP Randall Delgado (four innings) and relief pitchers Nick Lee (one inning) and Carlos Diaz (one inning) combined to shutout Lincoln in game two.

Shawn OMalley paced the T-Bones, going 1-for-2 with two RBIs

