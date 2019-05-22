RailCats Re-Sign Southpaw Carvallo

GARY, IND. - The Gary SouthShore announced the re-signing of left-handed pitcher Felix Carvallo and removed first baseman Alex Crosby from the 23-man active roster before Wednesday's game vs. the Sioux City Explorers.

Carvallo was acquired from the Cleburne Railroaders for right-handed pitcher Steve Pastora on Dec. 20, 2018. Carvallo signed his first American Association contract with the Wichita Wingnuts on Jan. 26, 2018, and went 2-1 with a 2.44 ERA in 33 relief appearances before getting traded to Cleburne on Oct. 5. In 51.2 innings pitched, the southpaw yielded 21 runs (14 earned) on 57 hits and 19 walks and struck out 48 hitters.

Carvallo signed his first professional baseball contract with the Texas Rangers as an international free agent on June 1, 2012, at the age of 19-years-old. The southpaw won a career-high eight games and posted a 3.35 ERA in 21 relief appearances in his first season of professional baseball with the Dominican Summer League Rangers in 2012. In 45.2 innings pitched, Carvallo allowed 21 runs (17 earned) on 44 hits and 13 walks and struck out 47 batters.

Carvallo returned to the DOSL Rangers in 2013, posting a 1-1 record with a career-best 0.90 ERA, eight saves, .206 opponents batting average and 0.80 WHIP in 25 relief appearances. In 30.2 innings pitched, Carvallo yielded three runs on 22 hits and three walks and struck out 41 hitters.

Carvallo was promoted to the Hickory Crawdads (Lo-A) in 2014, going 4-4 with a 3.41 ERA in 34 relief outings. In 66 innings pitched, the southpaw allowed 30 runs (25 earned) on 69 hits and 26 walks and struck out 58 hitters.

Carvallo was promoted to the High Desert Maverick (Hi-A) in 2015, finishing the season 3-2 with two saves and a 5.18 ERA in a career-high-tying 36 relief appearances. In 64.1 innings pitched, Carvallo allowed 40 runs (37 earned) on 68 hits and 24 walks and struck out 63 hitters. Carvallo returned to High Desert in 2016, going 6-3 with a 3.74 ERA in 36 relief appearances. In a career-high 67.1 innings pitched, Carvallo allowed 35 runs (28 earned) on 70 hits and 34 walks and struck out 69 batters.

Crosby was 1-for-8 with two runs, two RBIs a double and two walks in three games with Gary. Right-hander Christian DeLeon (0-1, 5.40) makes his home debut for the 'Cats in the middle game of the series against Explorers' right-hander Jason Garcia (1-0, 1.59).

