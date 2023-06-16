Dogs Shut Out In Series Finale At Impact Field

ROSEMONT, ILL - The Kane County Cougars defeated the Chicago Dogs 7-0 Thursday night at Impact Field. The loss drops Chicago to 15-15 this season.

Kane County pulled ahead early with the longball. Jonah Davis smacked a solo home run to right-center field in the second inning, and Josh Allen launched a two-run homer in the third.

The Cougars continued adding runs in the middle of the game. Kane County scored runs in four straight innings, beginning in the second.

Gio Brusa knocked a two-run double in the fifth, and Davis drove in his second run of the game with an RBI single.

Kane County starting pitcher Tyler Beardsley continued his dominant campaign with seven scoreless innings. He permitted three scattered hits, walked four and struck out four.

Chicago Dogs starting pitcher Ryan O'Reilly lasted 4.2 innings and allowed eight hits, six earned runs and struck out five Cougars.

Jonathan Cheshire, Jonathan Tripp and Aiden McIntyre delivered the final 4.1 innings for Chicago and surrendered eight hits and one earned run.

Tripp relieved Cheshire in the eighth inning, and the first three runners reached. Following a mound visit from pitching coach Stu Cliburn, Tripp retired the next three batters and didn't allow a run.

The Dogs look to bounce back Friday night against the Kansas City Monarchs. The first pitch is at 6:30 p.m.

