Eighth Inning Gets the Best of the Hounds

Lincoln, Neb - After trailing by four runs early in the game, the Lake Country DockHounds scored five runs in the fifth inning to regain the lead, 8-7.

Still in front in the eighth inning, the first three batters reached for the Lincoln Saltdogs on a punch single the other way, a walk, and then a bunt to load the bases for Nick Anderson. He hammered a full count fastball just inside the left field foul pole for a grand slam, lifting Lincoln to an 11-8 victory.

Marcus Chiu shined at the plate, showcasing his power with an opposite field homer run in the first inning and a moonshot in the fifth. His 5 RBI match a team high on the season. For good measure, he also laid down a drag bunt for a base hit.

Augie Voight, who recorded the save Wednesday afternoon, entered the game in the fourth inning with the bases loaded and one out. He limited the damage to just one run while throwing three scoreless frames.

Thomas Jones and Demetrius Sims both had two hit nights, with Sims driving home two runs in the fifth.

The DockHounds now travel east to take on the Gary SouthShore RailCats for three games in Indiana. First pitch Friday is at 6:45.

