RedHawks Suffer Series Sweep from Monarchs

FARGO, North Dakota - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks fall in extras to the Kansas City Monarchs to suffer their first series sweep of the season on a breezy and cool Thursday night in June.

Both sides would use a combination of hits and walks to get runners on base. However, this will all be for nought as the game remained scoreless through its opening frames.

The RedHawks found themselves striking first in the bottom of the fourth as Leo Pina led off the inning with a single to right field. Following a fielder's choice, Correlle Prime unloaded a missile over the left field wall to give Fargo-Moorhead the first lead of the game. It did not stop there as in the ensuing inning; Dillon Thomas struck a two out single to right field followed by Pina doubling to right-center to score Thomas from first. John Silviano would add another as he singled to right-center to score the runner to make it a 4-0 game after five innings played.

Jake Dykhoff was on the bump for the RedHawks for his sixth start of the season. He did not receive a decision after his night ended after dealing five shutout innings, allowing five hits and three walks while striking out four.

Kansas City were able to storm back late, as they cut the lead in half in the top of the eighth inning and eventually took a one run lead off a three-run home run in the top of the ninth. Fargo-Moorhead was able to respond in the bottom of the night as Thomas drew a one-out walk. After a popout, Silviano sliced a double down the left field line, allowing the runner to show off his wheels and beat the throw home to tie the game and force it into extras.

In the top of the 10th, a wild pitch would move the extra-innings runner to third and a few pitches later, a single to left would score the go-ahead run for the Monarchs to bring the game to its final score of 6-5 after the RedHawks were unable to match after getting the tying run to third base in the bottom of the inning.

With the loss, the RedHawks suffer their first sweep of the season as they drop to an 18-11 record and sets them 2.5 games behind the Monarchs in the AAPB West Division. Fargo-Moorhead will be back in action on Friday, June 16 as they hit the road to Sioux Falls for a three-game series against the Canaries. First pitch from Sioux Falls Stadium is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

