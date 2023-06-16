Big Innings Continue to Stymie Goldeyes

June 16, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







GENEVA, IL - The Kane County Cougars (16-16) used a pair of four-run innings en route to a 12-3 victory over the Winnipeg Goldeyes (12-19) on Friday night at Northwestern Medicine Field.

The second inning struggles for Winnipeg starter Tyler Jandron (1-3) continued as Kane County put up a four spot. He's allowed 17 runs (15 earned) in the second inning over his five starts which is an ERA of 27. The big hit of the second for the Cougars was a two-run double by second baseman Josh Allen. Jandron gave up nine runs (all earned) on nine hits. He lasted 4 2/3 innings and fanned five.

The Cougars scored one run in the fourth on an RBI single by shortstop Pete Kozma, and added four in the fifth this time the two-run hit was a double by center fielder Jimmy Kerrigan. Three more runs were plated in the sixth, the big play was a throwing error on an attempted force play by Winnipeg shortstop Andy Armstrong that was intended to go to second but the ball ended up in right field and that scored two runs.

In the last three games, the Winnipeg opposition has had seven innings of scoring four more runs.

The offensive highlight for Winnipeg was a solo homer for center fielder Javeyan Williams (1) leading off the third.

Kane County starter Jack Fox (4-1) bettered his league lead in ERA to 1.84. He went six innings, allowing two runs (one earned). He walked three, struck out three, and issued six hits.

Winnipeg's newcomer, right-handed pitcher Cal McAninch who was signed before the game made his professional debut. He went 3 1/3 innings, issued four hits, gave up three runs (one earned). He walked one and struck out two. The University of Toledo alum is originally from Columbus, Ohio. Pitcher Robert Klinchock was placed on irrevocable waivers for the purpose of his outright release. Another team could claim him by noon on Saturday.

The second game of this scheduled three-game series will be at 6:30 on Saturday night. The likely starter for Winnipeg is right-hander Marc-André Habeck (0-1) while Kane County has yet to announce its starter.

Winnipeg returns home Tuesday, June 20 when the Lincoln Saltdogs visit Shaw Park to start a six-game homestand.

For information on season tickets, group outings, and 10-game mini packs, visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

GOLDEYES SCALES

Goldeyes second baseman Brynn Martinez singled in the third. His streak of reaching base safely is at 20 games

Tommy McCarthy snapped an 0-22 drought with a fourth inning single while Sherman Graves delivered a pinch single which broke an 0-13

The Goldeyes are 3-13 on the road. The season series with Kane County is 2-2

Right fielder Max Murphy was 0-5 and has one hit in his last 21 AB's, (.048)

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from June 16, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.