'Dogs Finish Sweep of Goldeyes

May 29, 2022 - American Association (AA) - Lincoln Saltdogs News Release







LINCOLN, Nebraska - Garett Delano drove in three runs, Greg Minier allowed one unearned run over six innings, and the Lincoln Saltdogs finished a sweep of the Winnipeg Goldeyes with a 6-4 win at Haymarket Park on Sunday afternoon.

Delano drove in a pair with a two-out triple in Lincoln's four-run 4th, and the 'Dogs (11-3) to build on their best start in 16 years.

Lincoln scored first in the third when Hunter Clanin lined a ball to center that fell for a single and was misplayed by Reggie Pruitt Jr. Omar Artsen scored from first, and Clanin reached third. Delano singled in Clanin in the next at-bat to pick up his first RBI of the afternoon.

The 'Dogs added two more on Artsen's two-out, two-run double in the 4th, before Delano followed up with the triple.

Greg Minier went a season-high six innings and allowed just one unearned run on two hits with no walks and six strikeouts.

Winnipeg (6-10) scored an unearned run on an RBI groundout in the 5th, and Andrew Martinez cut the deficit to three with a two-run homer in the 7th. Logan Hill hit a solo homer in the 9th, but Carson Lance finished off his first save of the year.

Jonathan Cheshire pitched for the first time in one week and allowed two runs in one inning, and Steffon Moore extended his scoreless innings run to nine with a scoreless 8th.

The 'Dogs are off to their best 14-game start since 2006, and will hit the road for a six-game road trip that begins in Kansas City from Monday-Wednesday and continues in Winnipeg Friday-Sunday.

First pitch of Monday's game is scheduled for 7:00 p.m., and pregame coverage will begin at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN Lincoln 101.5 FM/1480 AM.

