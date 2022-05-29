Cougars' Bats Ignite for Second Straight Night

GENEVA, ILL. - The Kane County Cougars put up 21 hits in a 15-7 victory over the Lake Country DockHounds Sunday night.

The Cougars started on fire as they put up seven runs in the bottom of the first against Jesse Remington for the DockHounds.

Cornelius Randolph started off with a single, followed by Steve Lombardozzi's double to score the first run of the game.

Jimmy Kerrigan doubled, and Josh Rolette found the gap for a single to drive in two more runs. B.J. Lopez had a two-run home run to make it 6-0 Cougars.

Alexis Pantoja found his way around the bases when he singled, stole second and came in off a DockHounds error, to make it 7-0.

In the second and third innings, Kane County drove in three more runs to make it 10-0.

The DockHounds would go on to score two runs in the top of the fourth inning, but the Cougars found two more in their half of the inning. The final score would end at 15-7 after more runs by both sides.

Ryan Tapani earned the win behind an incredible hitting performance of the Cougars. He struck out seven and only allowed two earned runs. Jesse Remington had the loss for the DockHounds, giving up 12 hits on nine earned runs.

The DockHounds will travel to Indiana to take on the Gary SouthShore RailCats in a double header beginning at 4:30 p.m. tomorrow evening.

