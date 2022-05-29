Cougars Slug Nineteen Hits in Emotional Victory

May 29, 2022 - American Association (AA) - Lake Country DockHounds News Release







Geneva, Ill. - The Kane County Cougars defeated the Lake Country DockHounds in an intense game, 12-5 on Saturday evening.

In the first inning, Koby Bishop of the Cougars threw a pitch which hit TJ Bennett, resulting in an ejection. The same ejection scenario would occur in the bottom of the first inning with DockHounds pitcher Mei Mei. Additionally, both field managers would be ejected from each side.

After a lengthy first inning where Lake Country would score on back-to-back home runs by Gabriel Noriega and Gio Brusa, the score would be 3-0. Kane County would score two runs in the second, one of them off a sacrifice fly.

In the third inning, the Cougars would hit three home runs. Alexis Pantoja hit one that drove in three runs alone. Sherman Johnson would drive in a runner off a 6-3 putout. The score would be 8-3 Kane County.

Lamar Briggs found his usual stride with a solo home run in the fourth inning, but Dylan Busby had other plans as he had a two-run homer to end the fourth, leading 10-4.

Cornelius Randolph singled in the fifth to drive in another run. 11-4 Cougars.

Bennett hit a double for the DockHounds, scoring Connor Bagnieski in the seventh. Jimmy Kerrigan hit his second long ball of the evening to end all scores, 12-5 Cougars.

Ryan Richardson won in relief, while Brady Kais took the loss. The DockHounds will wrap up the series against the Kane County Cougars in Geneva, Illinois on May 29th. First pitch will be at 6:30 p.m.

You can catch the game live on AAbaseball.tv. For more information on Lake Country DockHounds' 2022 season tickets, group outings, and more, visit the DockHounds' official website at www.dockhounds.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from May 29, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.