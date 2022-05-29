Cougars Crush DockHounds on Sunday

GENEVA, Ill. - Following a 12-5 win last night, the Kane County Cougars offense continued to crush the baseball, collecting 21 hits on the way to a 15-7 victory over the Lake Country DockHounds on Sunday night at Northwestern Medicine Field.

The Kane County (10-5) bats immediately jumped on Lake Country (8-7) starter Jesse Remington (1-2). Cornelius Randolph led off the bottom of the first with a single before reaching third on a ground ball that was misplayed off the bat of Sherman Johnson. A Steve Lombardozzi single brought in Randolph to make it 1-0.

Following Lombardozzi's single, Jimmy Kerrigan doubled in Johnson and Rolette singled to score Lombardozzi and Kerrigan to make it 4-0. Two batters later, BJ Lopez crushed a two-run homer off the score board in left-center to make it 6-0. Later in the inning, Alexis Pantoja singled, stole second and came in to score following two DockHounds errors to cap the scoring in a seven-run first.

The Cougars continued to pour on in second and third innings. Pantoja doubled to score Dylan Busby in the third and push the lead to 8-0. In the third, Rolette blooped an RBI single before a Dylan Busby double down the right-field line made it 10-0.

After the DockHounds scored two runs in the top of the fourth, The Cougars added a pair in the bottom of the fifth on an RBI double by Kerrigan and an RBI single by Busby to make it 12-2.

Lake Country would go on to add three runs in the seventh and two in the eighth, while the Cougars added three more runs for a 15-7 final. Ryan Tapani (2-1) earned the victory for the Cougars, as he worked five innings and allowed just two runs on two hits with seven strikeouts. Six separate Cougar hitters recorded multiple hits and eight hitters drove in at least one run.

Following an off day on Memorial Day, the Cougars will welcome the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks for three games beginning on Tuesday. For tickets call 630-232-8811 or visit kccougars.com/tickets.

