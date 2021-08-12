Dodgers Pound Round Rock, 11-1

August 12, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







The Oklahoma City Dodgers scored five runs in the third inning and Matt Davidson collected a game-high three RBI in the Dodgers' 11-1 win Thursday night against the Round Rock Express at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Express (41-44) took a quick lead in the first inning on a sacrifice fly, but then the Dodgers pitching staff held the Express scoreless over the final eight innings and to three hits total, tying a season-low mark for hits allowed. OKC starting pitcher Yefry Ramírez led the way, allowing one run and one hit over 5.0 innings. The Dodgers (45-40) tied the game in the second inning when Zach Reks belted his 14th homer of the season with OKC out to left field. The Dodgers then scored five runs in the third inning, taking the lead for good on a bases-clearing double by Davidson. Omar Estévez connected on a two-run single later in the inning to push the Dodgers' lead to 6-1. A sacrifice fly by Carlos Asuaje extended the Dodgers to a 7-1 lead in the fifth inning. OKC then scored four more runs in the sixth inning on a wild pitch, two sacrifice flies by Reks and Yoshi Tsutsugo, and a RBI double by Sheldon Neuse in the Red Dirt Rumble series opener between the teams.

Of Note:

-Dodgers starting pitcher Yefry Ramírez (4-3) held the Express to one run and one hit over 5.0 innings to earn his fourth win of the season. He tied his season-low mark for hits allowed, issued three walks and recorded three strikeouts. The Dodgers bullpen then held the Express to two hits over the final four frames as Vidal Nuño, Markus Solbach and Mike Kickham combined to allow one walk with six strikeouts.

-The Dodgers scored 11 runs for a second straight game and scored at least six runs for the ninth time in the last 10 games (81 R) and 10th time in the last 12 games (92 R). OKC has also racked up at least 10 hits in seven of their last 10 games (104 H)....Over the last 10 games, OKC has 50 extra-base hits and are batting .340 (34x100) with runners in scoring position.

-Zach Reks has homered in back-to-back games as OKC has now hit 55 homers in their last 31 games. Entering Thursday, OKC's homers during the stretch were most in all of Triple-A since July 8. The Dodgers have hit 17 homers in the last 10 games.

-Matt Davidson went 2-for-4 with a double, scored two runs and collected three RBI Thursday to take over the OKC team lead with 49 RBI total this season. In his last six games, Davidson is 10-for-23 with a homer, five doubles and nine RBI.

-Yoshi Tsutsugo reached base in each of his first three at-bats Thursday, and finished the game 1-for-2 with two walks, two runs scored and a RBI. Over his last 11 games, Tsutsugo is 15-for-36 (.417), including two homers, five doubles, five multi-hit games, 13 RBI, 11 runs scored and eight walks. He's picked up at least one RBI in nine of the last 11 games.

-Sheldon Neuse went 2-for-5 with a double, RBI and scored a run to extend his hitting streak to eight games. During the streak, he is 13-for-34 with eight extra-base hits and 10 RBI.

-Gavin Lux continued his Major League Rehab Assignment with OKC, going 1-for-3 with a walk and scoring two runs. In his four games with OKC since joining the team Sunday, he is 4-for-11 with two walks, a RBI and six runs scored. He also played seven innings at third base Thursday. Lux has been on the Injured List since July 19 with a left hamstring strain.

-The one run allowed by the Dodgers marked the fewest runs scored by an OKC opponent since a 7-1 win Aug. 1 in Round Rock. The three hits allowed by OKC tied a season low last allowed in back-to-back seven-inning games as part of a June 7 doubleheader against Sugar Land and May 28 in El Paso in a nine-inning game.

-OKC snapped a three-game losing skid in series openers, improving to 7-8 in series openers overall and 5-2 at home.

-After losing nine straight games in which their opponent scored first, the Dodgers have now won back-to-back games after their opponent took the game's first lead.

What's Next: The OKC Dodgers and Round Rock Express continue their series at 7:05 p.m. Friday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Dodgers players and coaches will wear special retro OKC 89ers jerseys and hats in a nod to the franchise's history as part of the second Oklahoma City 89ers Night of the season. Fireworks are scheduled to follow the game. Tickets are available by visiting okcdodgers.com/tickets. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps. All OKC Dodgers games are also available streamed live on MiLB.TV with a subscription.

Video Highlights: Video highlights of today's game are available at the Triple-A West FTP site, pclhighlights.exavault.com, in the Oklahoma City folder. The proper files will reflect today's date, and are accompanied by a text file containing a brief description of the content available.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from August 12, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.