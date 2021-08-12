Aviators Announce Roster Additions with OF Khris Davis & INF Nick Allen, Team USA Baseball Silver Medalist in Tokyo Olympics

(Las Vegas, NV) - The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of Triple-A West (formerly the Pacific Coast League, PCL), Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, today announced roster additions (in conjunction with the A's) with veteran major leaguer, outfielder Khris Davis and infielder Nick Allen, promoted from Double-A Midland and Team USA Baseball Silver medalist in the Tokyo Olympics. In addition, outfielder Buddy Reed has been activated from the injured list.

Davis has played in nine major league seasons with Milwaukee (2013-15), Oakland (2016-20) and Texas (2021). He compiled three straight seasons of 40+ home runs and 100+ RBI from 2016-18 (2016: 42 HR, 102 RBI; 2017: 43 HR, 110 RBI; 2018: 48 HR, 123 RBI). Davis has 220 career major league home runs and began the season with Texas and appeared in 22 games (2 HR, 5 RBI) and was released by the Rangers. He then signed with the Athletics as a free agent to a minor league contract on August 4.

Allen is ranked by Baseball America as the No. 6 prospect in the Athletics system entering the 2021 season. The second baseman/shortstop appeared in 50 games for Double-A Midland and batted .319 (65-for-204) with nine doubles, two triples, six home run and 31 RBI.

He was a member of Team USA Baseball and won a Silver medal in the Tokyo Olympics. USA lost to Japan, 2-0, in the gold medal game on August 7. Allen appeared in six games and batted .286 (6-for-21) with a double, HR, 2 RBI and was 3-for-4 vs. Japan. The shortstop was named the tournament's Best Defensive Player.

The Aviators, 43-41, under manager Fran Riordan begin a Pacific Northwest six-game road trip tonight against the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. The series will conclude on Tuesday, August 18.

