Isotopes Drop Road Trip Opener in Extras

August 12, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Skeeters 5 (47-37), Isotopes 4 (38-46) - Constellation Field | Sugar Land, Tex.

AT THE DISH: Colton Welker provided all of the Isotopes offense on Thursday, connecting on a grand slam in the third inning, his second home run in Triple-A ... Joshua Fuentes finished the night 2-for-4 with a double while Rio Ruiz also registered two hits on the evening.

TOEING THE RUBBER: Albuquerque starter Dereck Rodriguez allowed one earned run over 5.0 innings on the hill. The right-hander struck out five and did not issue a walk, getting a no-decision ... Logan Cozart (1-1, 4.26) took the loss after walking in the winning run in the 10th inning.

TOPES TIDBITS: Welker's grand slam was the Isotopes fifth of the season ... Albuquerque has not won a road series opener since Aug. 19, 2019.

ON DECK: The Isotopes and Skeeters are back in action on Friday when Frank Duncan (3-1, 3.13) takes the hill for Albuquerque. First pitch in Texas is set for 5:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from August 12, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.