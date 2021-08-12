Isotopes Drop Road Trip Opener in Extras
August 12, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release
Skeeters 5 (47-37), Isotopes 4 (38-46) - Constellation Field | Sugar Land, Tex.
AT THE DISH: Colton Welker provided all of the Isotopes offense on Thursday, connecting on a grand slam in the third inning, his second home run in Triple-A ... Joshua Fuentes finished the night 2-for-4 with a double while Rio Ruiz also registered two hits on the evening.
TOEING THE RUBBER: Albuquerque starter Dereck Rodriguez allowed one earned run over 5.0 innings on the hill. The right-hander struck out five and did not issue a walk, getting a no-decision ... Logan Cozart (1-1, 4.26) took the loss after walking in the winning run in the 10th inning.
TOPES TIDBITS: Welker's grand slam was the Isotopes fifth of the season ... Albuquerque has not won a road series opener since Aug. 19, 2019.
ON DECK: The Isotopes and Skeeters are back in action on Friday when Frank Duncan (3-1, 3.13) takes the hill for Albuquerque. First pitch in Texas is set for 5:05 p.m.
