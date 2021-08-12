Chihuahuas and Whataburger Team up to Host Food Drive for El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank

EL PASO - The El Paso Chihuahuas and Whataburger are teaming up to host a food drive at Southwest University Park, August 12-15, when the Chihuahuas take on the Reno Aces (Arizona Diamondbacks affiliate) with proceeds benefiting the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank.

Whataburger will give Chihuahuas fans who donate three or more canned goods, non-perishable food items, or a minimum monetary contribution of $1, one coupon good for a free Whataburger, while supplies last. Every $1 donation provides up to seven meals for families in need.

"Whataburger's commitment to our community is genuine and real," said Brad Taylor, MountainStar Sports Group Senior Vice President and Chihuahuas General Manager. "It is our privilege to continue working with them on the food drive. Now, more than ever, we all need to support El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank."

In addition to the free coupon, fans are eligible to win Whataburger for a year with the purchase of a 50/50 Community Jackpot ticket, presented by Texas Gas Services, during any of the August 12-14 games. For each ticket purchased, each patron will receive an entry to win the grand prize. Jackpot buy-ins are five tickets for $20, 20 for $20, 80 tickets for $40, and 300 tickets for $100. A portion of the proceeds from the jackpot will benefit the food bank.

"We're proud to partner with the Chihuahuas to help address food insecurity in the El Paso area," said Robert Rubal, Director of Operations for El Paso-area Whataburger restaurants. "Commitment to serving and giving back to our communities is at the heart of Whataburger. We want to thank the fans for helping us feed El Pasoans in need."

In addition to the food drive, the Chihuahuas Volunteer pack, presented by Helen of Troy, will be volunteering at the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank headquarters on Saturday, August 14 from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. The Pack will be assisting with sorting food, loading carts, and other duties as needed at the warehouse. Anyone interested in joining the volunteer pack can register here: bit.ly/All-Paws-In.

"El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank is grateful to Chihuahuas and Whataburger for helping to raise awareness about hunger in our community. They are great partners, and we appreciate all they do," said Kathy Cox, Chief Development Officer.

