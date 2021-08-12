Bees Come up Short

The Salt Lake Bees returned from their longest road trip of the season, but dropped a 5-2 decision to the Sacramento River Cats on Thursday night. Sacramento jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second inning on a two run homer by Braden Bishop. The Bees strung together three singles in the fifth with Chad Wallach driving in the run to cut the deficit in half, but the River Cats scored two in the sixth and plated an unearned run in the eighth to get the win.

Salt Lake starter Brian Johnson (3-4) took the loss, as he went five and one-third innings and allowed four runs on five hits with four strikeouts and two walks. Wallach would lead the Bees with two hits and his first two RBI in a Salt Lake uniform.

