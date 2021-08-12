Series Preview: Bees Return Home to Play Sacramento

August 12, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Salt Lake Bees News Release







The 38-46 Salt Lake Bees are back in Smith's Ballpark for the first time since July 27th after completing 12 consecutive road games. The Bees finished a six-game series with the Las Vegas Aviators and are ready to face off against the 37-47 Sacramento River Cats. The Bees took 2 games from the Aviators and put up 31 runs in the series.

Michael Stefanic was on a tear in Las Vegas and was putting up huge numbers game after game. He had a hit in all six games and had three multi hit games. Stefanic had 10 hits on 31 at-bats (.323 .avg) with three home, 6 RBI and only struck out twice. On Friday Stefanic went three for four with a home run, and RBI and accounted for two runs in the Bees 6-2 victory. Stefanic has had an electric start to August batting .349 (15-43) with four home runs and nine RBI. Stefanic's batting average for the season is .332 giving him the 6th best batting average in Triple-A.

Jose Rojas flipped a switch against the Aviators and their bullpen could not find out how to stop him. He batted .381 (8-21) against Vegas and tallied a double, a home run, six RBI and accounted for three runs. On Tuesday Rojas had three hits on six plate appearances with a home run, two RBI and accounted for two runs. Rojas has a .333 OBP with a .455 slugging percentage on the season.

Matt Thaiss proved to be a tough out against the Aviators. He was smoking the ball all over Las Vegas Ballpark and had two three games. Thaiss batted seven for 22 (.318 .avg) with three doubles, 4 RBI and accounted for four runs. In Thursday's game he went three for five with two doubles, and RBI and accounted for a run. Thaiss has been red hot since the start of August. He's batting .379 (11-29) crushed five doubles, a home run and seven RBI with a .655 slugging percentage.

Brian Johnson picked up his third win of the season and paved the way for an easy Bees victory. In Friday's game Johnson pitched 6 innings and gave up two hits but did not allow a run while striking out a season high seven batters. Johnson pitched his second quality start in the Bees 6-2 victory, he's now 3-3 on the year.

Cooper Criswell earned his first victory of the season in the Bees 5-2 victory on Sunday. Criswell threw 6 innings and gave up one run off of four hits and struck out seven hitters. Criswell pitched his first quality start as a Bee and he's 1-1 on the season.

The Sacramento River Cats just concluded a six-game home series with the El Paso Chihuahuas. The River cats went 4-2 in the series and outscored El Paso 31-21. Sacramento is the last placed team in Triple-A West-West Division and they have a 19-23 record on the road.

Sacramento third basemen Nick Tanielu had a great series against El Paso. Tanielu had eight hits in 22 at-bats (.364 .avg) with two doubles, two home runs and six RBI. Tanielu is batting .233 on the season with a .418 slugging percentage.

Logan Ondrusek is scheduled to start the fist game of the series for the River Cats. He has a 5.79 ERA and opposing batters have a .350 batting average when facing Ondrusek.

The first game of the series between the Salt Lake Bees and the Sacramento River Cats gets underway @ 6:35 at Smith's Ballpark on Thursday August 12.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from August 12, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.