Series Preview: Bees Return Home to Play Sacramento
August 12, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Salt Lake Bees News Release
The 38-46 Salt Lake Bees are back in Smith's Ballpark for the first time since July 27th after completing 12 consecutive road games. The Bees finished a six-game series with the Las Vegas Aviators and are ready to face off against the 37-47 Sacramento River Cats. The Bees took 2 games from the Aviators and put up 31 runs in the series.
Michael Stefanic was on a tear in Las Vegas and was putting up huge numbers game after game. He had a hit in all six games and had three multi hit games. Stefanic had 10 hits on 31 at-bats (.323 .avg) with three home, 6 RBI and only struck out twice. On Friday Stefanic went three for four with a home run, and RBI and accounted for two runs in the Bees 6-2 victory. Stefanic has had an electric start to August batting .349 (15-43) with four home runs and nine RBI. Stefanic's batting average for the season is .332 giving him the 6th best batting average in Triple-A.
Jose Rojas flipped a switch against the Aviators and their bullpen could not find out how to stop him. He batted .381 (8-21) against Vegas and tallied a double, a home run, six RBI and accounted for three runs. On Tuesday Rojas had three hits on six plate appearances with a home run, two RBI and accounted for two runs. Rojas has a .333 OBP with a .455 slugging percentage on the season.
Matt Thaiss proved to be a tough out against the Aviators. He was smoking the ball all over Las Vegas Ballpark and had two three games. Thaiss batted seven for 22 (.318 .avg) with three doubles, 4 RBI and accounted for four runs. In Thursday's game he went three for five with two doubles, and RBI and accounted for a run. Thaiss has been red hot since the start of August. He's batting .379 (11-29) crushed five doubles, a home run and seven RBI with a .655 slugging percentage.
Brian Johnson picked up his third win of the season and paved the way for an easy Bees victory. In Friday's game Johnson pitched 6 innings and gave up two hits but did not allow a run while striking out a season high seven batters. Johnson pitched his second quality start in the Bees 6-2 victory, he's now 3-3 on the year.
Cooper Criswell earned his first victory of the season in the Bees 5-2 victory on Sunday. Criswell threw 6 innings and gave up one run off of four hits and struck out seven hitters. Criswell pitched his first quality start as a Bee and he's 1-1 on the season.
The Sacramento River Cats just concluded a six-game home series with the El Paso Chihuahuas. The River cats went 4-2 in the series and outscored El Paso 31-21. Sacramento is the last placed team in Triple-A West-West Division and they have a 19-23 record on the road.
Sacramento third basemen Nick Tanielu had a great series against El Paso. Tanielu had eight hits in 22 at-bats (.364 .avg) with two doubles, two home runs and six RBI. Tanielu is batting .233 on the season with a .418 slugging percentage.
Logan Ondrusek is scheduled to start the fist game of the series for the River Cats. He has a 5.79 ERA and opposing batters have a .350 batting average when facing Ondrusek.
The first game of the series between the Salt Lake Bees and the Sacramento River Cats gets underway @ 6:35 at Smith's Ballpark on Thursday August 12.
