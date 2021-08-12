OKC Dodgers Game Notes - August 12, 2021

August 12, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







Round Rock Express (41-43) at Oklahoma City Dodgers (44-40)

Game #85 of 130/Home #37 of 65

Pitching Probables: RR-Yerry Rodriguez (0-1, 24.00) vs. OKC-RHP Yefry Ramírez (3-3, 5.49)

Thursday, August 12, 2021 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM AM-1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers return home to open a Red Dirt Rumble series tonight against the Round Rock Express starting at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Dodgers have won six of their last nine games and are in second place in the East Division of Triple-A West, 2.5 games behind division-leading Sugar Land. Round Rock holds third place in the division, 3.0 games behind the Dodgers.

Last Game: Four different OKC Dodgers players homered as the Dodgers scored three or more runs in three separate innings on the way to an 11-10 win against the Albuquerque Isotopes in the series finale between the teams Tuesday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. After the Isotopes took the game's first lead, the Dodgers scored three runs in the second inning on a RBI triple by Carlos Asuaje and RBI singles by Drew Avans and Gavin Lux. Albuquerque went back in front with five straight runs to open up a 6-3 lead in the fourth inning. The Dodgers' first four-run inning of the night followed. Luke Raley's solo homer led off the fifth inning, and Zach Reks later added a three-run homer to put the Dodgers in front for good, 7-6. The Dodgers put up another four runs in the eighth inning, including homers from Avans - a three-run shot - and Cristian Santana - a solo blast - for an 11-6 Dodgers lead. The Isotopes narrowed the gap to one run in the bottom of the eighth inning by scoring four runs. James Pazos closed out the win with a scoreless ninth inning for his third save of the season.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Yefry Ramírez (3-3) returns to the OKC Dodgers after making his Los Angeles Dodgers debut Aug. 1 at Arizona...Ramírez pitched 2.0 scoreless and hitless innings with two strikeouts and one walk against the Diamondbacks to close out a 13-0 win...Ramírez was optioned to OKC Aug. 2, but then designated for assignment when the Dodgers signed four-time All-Star Cole Hamels. Ramírez was subsequently outrighted to OKC Aug. 7...Tonight is his 16th appearance and 13th start of the season with OKC...He last pitched with OKC July 26 against Sugar Land in OKC. Ramírez held the Skeeters to two runs and four hits, including one homer, over 4.1 innings of relief with two walks and five K's and did not factor into the decision of OKC's 3-2 walk-off win...Ramírez was named league Pitcher of the Month for June after going 2-0 with a 2.77 ERA in five starts. He allowed 20 hits and struck out 27 over 26.0 IP while holding opponents to a .213 average. Ramírez led the league in ERA and opponent average while he tied for the best WHIP (1.12). He also ranked third in strikeouts and innings...Ramírez's 70 strikeouts are currently seventh most in Triple-A West...Ramírez signed with the Dodgers as a free agent March 25. He is in his 10th pro season after originally signing with Arizona as an international free agent in 2011...Tonight is his third appearance of the season against the Express. Over a combined 9.0 innings, Ramírez is 0-1, allowing 10 runs and 11 hits - including five homers - with five walks and 12 K's.

Against the Express: 2021: 10-8 2019: 6-10 All-time: 140-116 At OKC: 63-56 After a stretch of 22 straight games between the Dodgers and Express played at Dell Diamond, including the last four meetings in 2019, the Red Dirt Rumble rivalry series shifts to OKC for the final 12 meetings of 2021...Tonight kicks off the fourth series of the season between the division rivals and first series between them at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark since July 4-7, 2019...The teams last met July 29-Aug. 3 in Round Rock with the Dodgers winning the series, 4-2. OKC has now won 10 of the last 14 meetings after opening the season with four consecutive losses to the Express in May...Entering the current series, the Dodgers have a 95-91 edge in runs scored, while the Express have outhit OKC, 158-147, and have 31 homers compared to OKC's 26. The Express have homered in nine straight games against the Dodgers (14 HR) and in 17 of the 18 games this season...In 2019, the Express won the season series for the first time since 2014 and the teams split their eight games in OKC.

Welcome Home?: With Tuesday's victory in Albuquerque, the Dodgers won three of their final four games against the Isotopes to earn a series split, 3-3, and improve to 5-0-1 in their last six road series. OKC also finished its 12-game road trip with a 7-5 record and improved to 28-20 on the road overall this season. The Dodgers now own the most road wins in Triple-A West...However, the Dodgers are just 16-20 at home and have the fewest home wins of any Triple-A West team this season. They have lost or split four straight home series (0-2-2) and have only won one of their first six home series (1-3-2)...The team is 6-11 in its last 17 home games.

Burgeoning Bats: Tuesday's 11-run output marked the eighth time in OKC's last nine games the Dodgers scored at least six runs (70 R) and the ninth time in the last 11 games OKC scored at least six runs (81 R). The Dodgers have also tallied at least 12 hits in three straight games (41 H) and at least 10 hits in six of their last nine games (94 H)...During the last nine games, the Dodgers have 47 extra-base and are batting .341 with runners in scoring position (31x91).

Luke's Using the Force: Luke Raley finished with a game-high three hits Tuesday and reached base four times, going 3-for-4 with a home run and hit by pitch. Raley has collected three hits in two straight games (6-for-9, 3 XBH), marking the second time this season he's had three or more hits in back-to-back games (also May 29-30)...After going without a hit in three games following his most recent option from the Los Angeles Dodgers, Raley is 7-for-14 with two doubles, two homers, four RBI and four runs scored in his last three games...Over his last 40 starts with OKC, Raley has batted .336 (48x143) with 11 doubles, two triples, nine homers, 45 RBI and 39 runs scored.

Dinger Details: For the sixth time this season, the Dodgers hit at least four homers in a game when they closed out their series in Albuquerque Tuesday. OKC also hit two homers in two separate innings in the last game. Two of the home runs were three-run dingers, marking the fourth time this season they've hit two homers in a game with at least two runners on base...The Dodgers have hit 54 homers over their last 30 games - most in all of Triple-A and tied for third-most in all of the Minors or Majors since July 8. They've mashed 16 homers in the last nine games...On the other hand, the Dodgers allowed four homers Tuesday for the fourth time this season, equaling the amount of home runs they gave up over the first five games of the series combined. It's the first time this season they allowed two homers with at least two runners on base in the same game.

Rehab Recap: In the third game of his Major League Rehab Assignment, Gavin Lux went 2-for-4 with a RBI and scored a run. He's now 3-for-8 with a walk, RBI and four runs scored since joining OKC Sunday. He also played six innings at third base, marking the first time in his career he played a position other than second base or shortstop...Lux has been on the Injured List since July 19 with a left hamstring strain. He's played in 82 games with LAD during his first full season in MLB, slashing .227/.307/.349 with 10 doubles, three triples and six homers, 37 RBI and 39 runs scored...In 2019, Lux was named Baseball America's Minor League Player of the Year after slashing .347/.421/.607 with 26 homers, 25 doubles, eight triples, 76 RBI, 99 runs and 61 walks in a combined 113 games between Double-A Tulsa and OKC.

Santana's Greatest Hits: Cristian Santana replaced the rehabbing Gavin Lux in the seventh inning of Tuesday night's game and homered in his lone at-bat in the eighth inning - an estimated 458-foot blast off the scoreboard in left-center field. Santana has now hit safely in 14 of his last 15 games, going 23-for-57 (.404) with 11 RBI and eight multi-hit games...Santana has hit safely in his last 13 starts, going 22-for-55 (.400) with 10 RBI and eight multi-hit games. He has also hit safely in 23 of his last 25 starts...Since July 1, he's batted .346 (37x107) and leads the Dodgers with 37 hits during the stretch after batting .236 through June 30.

Bring the Neuse: Sheldon Neuse extended his current hitting streak to seven games Monday night, going 1-for-4 with a walk. He's 11-for-29 with seven extra-base hits (3 HR, 4 2B) and nine RBI during the streak...Neuse has hit safely in 18 of his last 20 games with OKC and since July 9 is slashing .310/.363/.548...Since joining OKC for his first game May 31, Neuse leads the team with 55 hits (49 games).

Yoshi's Island: Yoshi Tsutsugo had Tuesday night off, but tied his season high with three hits Monday, going 3-for-4 with a home run and sacrifice fly. Over his last 10 games, Tsutsugo is 14-for-34 (.412), including two homers, five doubles, five multi-hit games, 12 RBI, nine runs scored and six walks. He's picked up at least one RBI in eight of the 10 games and one extra-base hit in six of the 10...Tsutsugo has reached base safely in 23 of his last 25 games and since July 10, his .451 OBP is fourth in Triple-A West, his 1.134 OPS is fifth, his 16 walks and tied for fifth, his .683 SLG is seventh, his .354 AVG and 24 RBI are ninth and his seven homers are tied for ninth in the league.

Up and Down on the Mound: Granted it occurred at hitter-friendly Isotopes Park, but the Dodgers allowed at least 10 runs in a third straight game Tuesday (31 R total). It's the first time OKC has allowed at least 10 runs in three consecutive games since Aug. 18-20, 2019, when they allowed a total of 35 runs...In the previous nine games, they posted a 3.56 ERA (31 ER/78.1 IP), 1.23 WHIP and .231 BAA (68x294) while holding opponents to three earned runs or fewer in six of the nine contests.

Matt the Bat: Matt Davidson was held without a hit Tuesday, but drew a walk, was hit by a pitch and scored a run. During the last series, Davidson went 8-for-19 with a homer, four doubles and six RBI in five games...In his last 32 games, Davidson has batted .322 (38x118) with 14 homers, 24 extra-base hits and 35 RBI. Since June 29, Davidson is second in the league in extra-base hits (24) and total bases (90), tied for second in homers (14), third in SLG (.763) and OPS (1.169), fifth with 35 RBI and tied for sixth with 10 doubles.

Around the Horn: The Dodgers are 6-8 in series openers and have lost three straight series openers as well as four of the last five. However, they are 4-2 in home series openers this season...Tuesday snapped a nine-game losing streak for the Dodgers in games in which their opponent scored first. It was also their sixth win of the season after trailing by at least three runs...Drew Avans set a season-high with four RBI Tuesday, marking his first four-RBI game since notching five RBI July 11, 2018 with Ogden. Five of his six hits in the previous series went for extra bases (2 HR, 3B, 2 2B).

