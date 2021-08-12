Skeeters Beat Albuquerque 5-4 in Walk-Off Fashion

(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - Jose Siri drew a bases-loaded walk in the 10th inning, leading the Sugar Land Skeeters to a 5-4 win over the Albuquerque Isotopes on Thursday night at Constellation Field.

Garrett Stubbs opened the 10th inning with a bunt down the first base line that he beat out for a single, also moving CJ Hinojosa to third. Albuquerque right-hander Logan Cozart then issued an intentional walk to Robel Garcia, setting up Siri's game-winning walk two batters later.

The Skeeters tied the game at 4-4 in the bottom of the ninth off Isotopes right-hander Justin Lawrence. Ronnie Dawson delivered a game-tying single to score JJ Matijevic, who led off the inning with a double.

Albuquerque jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the third on a grand slam from Colton Welker. The four-run comeback matches the Skeeters' largest comeback of the year. The win also snapped a three-game losing streak for the Skeeters.

The Skeeters countered with three runs in the bottom of the third on an RBI groundout from Garcia, RBI fielder's choice from Stubbs and a sacrifice fly from Norel Gonzalez.

Peter Solomon started for the Skeeters and matched his season high with nine strikeouts through five innings, allowing four unearned runs on four hits. Kit Scheetz, Seth Martinez, Riley Ferrell, Josh James and Ronel Blanco combined to throw five scoreless innings and allowed just two hits while striking out six. The Skeeters' 15 combined strikeouts were one away from matching their season high.

Right-hander Hunter Brown, rated as the Astros' No. 3 prospect, per MLB.com, is set to start at 6:05 p.m. on Friday at Constellation. Albuquerque is scheduled to start right-hander Frank Duncan.

