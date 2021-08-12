Aces Notes

First pitch at Southwest University Park is slated for 6:05 p.m. PT.

The Art of Racing in the Rain:

The Aces dropped its first series of the season to the Tacoma Rainiers, losing five of six games.

Henry Ramos continued to be a staple in the Biggest Little City's team's lineup, recording a hit, a run and an RBI in four straight contests.

In the series finale on Tuesday, Seth Beer and Jake McCarthy were one piece away from hitting for the cycle. Beer fell a triple-shy while McCarthy just needed a double.

Cooper Hummel singled in the sixth to go on a four-game hitting streak.

Ildemaro Vargas increased his hitting streak to eight games with a single in the eighth.

Skipper Blake Lalli sits just one win away from 200 career victories as a manager.

Best in Show:

Ramos has been on fire since July 1, boasting a .419/.492/.676 slash line while going 44-for-105 at the dish in 29 games. Of his 44 base knocks, 31 have been singles to along with seven home runs, six doubles, 24 RBIs and 26 runs scored. In his last 10 starts, the veteran outfielder has put forth a 17-for-37 showing (.459) to go along with 11 runs scored and nine RBIs.

Brandyn Sittinger has been a solid option for Lalli out of the bullpen since the start of July. In 11 appearances since July 1, the right-hander boasts a 1.54 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 11.2 innings of work. The Aces' reliever has allowed two runs on eight hits while compiling six holds and one save.

Since the start of August, Vargas has recorded at least one hit in each of his eight starts. The Aces' all-time hits leader is slashing .406/.500/.594 with 13 hits, six of which went for two bases, and eight tallies.

Beer has also been swinging a hot bat in August, going 13-for-29 at the dish for a team-leading .448 batting average. Reno's first baseman has recorded six RBIs and four runs scored.

The Stray:

El Paso enters the series against the Aces with the worst record in Triple-A West, holding a 33-48 mark and winning two of their last three games.

The Chihuahuas have scored the fewest runs in Triple-A West with 418 runs scored while being the only team in the section to not reach the 100-home run plateau with 93.

Despite the team's record, El Paso leads Triple-A West with two complete games and tied Salt Lake with four shutouts. Luke Westphal and Caleb Boushley each went the distance in their respective game while Westphal tossed five perfect innings in the shortened complete game

The Aces will see a familiar face across the diamond in former reliever Alex Powers. The right-hander made 13 appearances with the Aces before getting released on June 24, going 2-0 with a 5.29 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 17.0 innings of work.

Kyle McGrath will take the mound for El Paso, making his ninth career appearance and second start against Reno. In eight outings, the left-hander holds a 1-1 record and has allowed six runs on 10 hits with 13 punchouts in 13.0 innings of work. In his lone start on May 23, 2019, McGrath made it through four innings, allowing two unearned runs on three hits while sitting down four Aces on strikes.

Matt Tabor will make his first start against the Chihuahuas tonight and will look to bounce back from his tough Triple-A debut against Tacoma.

Eight Below:

Reno still sits atop Triple-A with a .290 batting average, 589 runs scored and 863 hits through 84 contests this season.

The Aces are the only team to reach the 200-run plateau in the seventh inning or later, tallying 219 ticks. Reno also leads Triple-A with a .316 batting average, 307 hits, 49 home runs, 56 doubles and 11 triples after the sixth frame.

With its Minor League-leading 219 tallies and .316 batting average in the seventh inning or later, the Biggest Little City's team has 23 more runs than Beloit with 196 and 36 more points than second-best Quad City with a .282 mark.

Lalli's squad sits in second in all of professional baseball with 56 runs scored in the ninth inning, tying the Montgomery Biscuits and trailing the Tampa Bay Rays with 59 tallies. Reno reclaimed the top spot in MiLB with a .321 batting average, sitting ahead of the Buffalo Bison with a .311 mark.

Reno also holds a 7-5 mark in contests when Seth Beer knocks a pitch out of the park and a 16-5 record when the first baseman smacks a double. The Aces' first baseman still holds the division lead with 26 doubles.

Ramos sits in second with a .370 batting average, trailing league leader Jose Marmolejos at .377.

Junior Garcia and Luis Castillo brought Olympic bronze medals back to the states after Team Dominican Republic downed the Republic of Korea, 10-6, on Aug. 6. Castillo made his fifth appearance in the medal match on Friday, going 0.1 innings and fielding his only out of the game for a 1-3 putout. The Aces' reliever boasted a 1-1 record with a save and a trio of strikeouts in Tokyo.

Garcia tossed a perfect inning with one punchout in his only appearance against the United States in the quarterfinals.

