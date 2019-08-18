Disaster Inning Dooms Emeralds in Spokane

August 18, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Eugene Emeralds News Release





EUGENE, OR - After a scoreless start to the ballgame, the Emeralds experienced a Murphy's Law of innings, as their meltdown in the 4th led to a 8-1 defeat at the hands of the Spokane Indians in front of 7,003 at Avista Stadium.

Chris Clarke put together another strong performance on the mound for Eugene, firing 3 scoreless frames to begin the game in what seemed to be a pitcher's duel. However, once Clarke left, the bullpen struggled to keep the Indians at bay in a crucial 4th inning.

Didier Vargas entered and immediately allowed a single up the middle to Luis Asuncion before walking Jonah McReynolds. Scott Kapers then laced a double down the left field line, plating Asuncion for the game's first run. Jake Hoover then bounced a grounder to third baseman Josue Huma, who bobbled the baseball as he attempted to tag Kapers between 2nd and 3rd, allowing McReynolds to come and score without recording an out. With 1 out, Vargas then walked Cristian Inoa before allowing a sacrifice fly to Derwin Barreto. Kellen Strahm's single would once again load the bases before David Garcia walked to bring in another run, a 4-0 Spokane lead.

The Ems had a golden opportunity to end the frame there and stay in the game, but centerfielder Fernando Kelli made a crucial error to plate more for the Indians. With the bases loaded and 2 outs, Luis Asuncion skied a fly ball to straightaway center. Kelli was fully entrenched underneath it before dropping the ball as it ricocheted off the outfield grass, leading to all 3 runners coming home. Asuncion would immediately score on the next pitch on a single by McReynolds to give the Indians a commanding 8-0 lead.

The only offense the Ems could muster came in the 7th inning, with Luis Vazquez singling home Edmond Americaan with 2 outs.

The combinations of Luery Tejada, Jeifry Nunez, and Josh Smith combined for 9 innings pitch, 1 run allowed, and 7 hits surrendered for the Spokane Indians.

The Ems will look to bounce back tomorrow evening at Avista Stadium, with first pitch in Spokane scheduled for 5:09pm. All of the action can be heard live on 95.3 The Score.

Tickets to Emeralds home games are on sale now at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or by calling (541) 342-5367.

Stay up to date with the Emeralds by following the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

The Eugene Emeralds are the short-season Class A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs. The Ems won their second NWL Championship in the past three seasons in 2018, defeating the Spokane Indians three games to none. The Eugene Emeralds are dedicated to providing the best in family entertainment and won the Larry MacPhail Award in 2018, awarded to the club with the top promotional efforts in all of Minor League Baseball. For more information, please visit our website at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or call the Emeralds front office at 541-342-5367.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from August 18, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.