August 17th: Volcanoes Snap Losing Streak with 8-0 Win over Everett

- In the bottom of the second inning, Beicker Mendoza hits an RBI single to left field that scores Brandon Martorano and gives the Volcanoes an early 1-0 lead.

- In the bottom of the fifth inning, Marco Luciano hits an RBI single that scores Kwan Adkins and increases the lead to 2-0 Volcanoes.

- The next batter, Alex Canario, hits an RBI single that scores Luciano and makes the score 3-0.

- The next batter, Martorano, hits a sacrifice fly to right field that scores Canario and makes the score 4-0 Salem-Keizer.

- In the bottom of the seventh inning, Harrison Freed grounds into a fielder's choice that scores Canario and increase the lead to 5-0.

- In the bottom of the eighth inning, Martorano hit a 2-run single that scored Carter Aldrete and Luciano to make it 7-0 Volcanoes.

- The next batter, Armani Smith, hits an RBI single of his own that scores Canario and makes the final score 8-0.

The Volcanoes will look to continue this dominance as Jasier Herrera will look for his second win against Everett and Jorge Benitez.

