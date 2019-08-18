Two Dust Devil Homers Decide Series Opener

August 18, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Hillsboro Hops News Release





The Hillsboro Hops were defeated by the Tri-City Dust Devils 2-0 in the series opener. The Hops offense knocked on the door several time in the contest, but the clutch hit eluded them.

The Northwest League leader in Wins and ERA Deyni Oliver took the mound for the Hops. Olivero pitched well over four innings allowing a lone run on homer by Jack Stronach. Jacob Stevens entered in relief and pitched a scoreless fifth inning, but allowed a long home run to right-field off the bat of Matthew Acosta in the sixth.

The Hops offense got off to a slow start with only one baserunner over the first three innings. The Dust Devils starting pitcher Nick Thwaits tossed six scoreless innings with six punch outs.

Hillsboro's offense began applying pressure putting two men on base in the final five innings of the game, but the Tri-City bullpen was able to prevent a comeback. Thankfully for the Hops, the Eugene Emeralds also fell on Saturday night to keep both clubs tied for the final playoff spot in the South Division of the Northwest League.

Hillsboro (37-24) and Tri-City (29-32) will face off again tomorrow at 4:05 pm. Catch all the action on Rip City Radio 620 AM with the pregame show airing at 3:35 pm.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from August 18, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.