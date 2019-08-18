Hawks Lose Marathon of 12 Innings to Canadians 3-2

VANCOUVER, B.C. - An extra-inning marathon ended with the Vancouver Canadians (Short Season A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays) getting a 3-2 win over the Boise Hawks (Short Season A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies.)

It was a pitcher's duel towards the beginning with Jared DiCesare going four innings with one hit allowed and two strikeouts for the Canadians while Luke Chevalier slung in 4.2 innings of work allowing only three hits, two earned runs, a walk and five strikeouts.

Vancouver opened up the ballgame after Will Robertson hit a sharp ground ball into right field on a ground-rule double that scored one and gave the Canadians a 1-0 lead after the fourth inning.

In the bottom of the fifth, Canadians center fielder Adrian Ramos notched his first double of the season into left field that scored Luis De Los Santos and gave the Canadians a 2-0 advantage.

The top of the sixth inning benefited Boise as they tied up the game. With a runner at second base, Yorvis Torrealba lined his 10th double of the year to right that scored a run and made it 2-1 Canadians. Trey Jacobs followed suit with smacking a double into left field that scored Torrealba and tied it at 2-2.

Jacobs has gathered a double in each of the last three games he's played in.

It would take until the bottom of the 12th inning that the game would finally be decided. With Stephen Jones on the mound and a runner at third for Vancouver, a wild pitch bled towards the outside half and scored the winning run for the Canadians, as they walked it off 3-2.

The second game of the series will be Sunday with a first pitch time set for 1:05 PT (2:05 MT).

