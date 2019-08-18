AquaSox Blown out by Volcanoes

KEIZER, Ore. - Yorlis Rodriguez and Alexander Canario had three hits apiece while Hunter Bishop belted his third Northwest League homerun as the Salem Keizer Volcanoes won their second straight over the AquaSox by a 13-4 final before a crowd of 2,014 at Volcanoes Stadium.

Armani Smith hit a three-run triple in the third inning. The triple by Smith capped a four-run inning and gave the Volcanoes a 4-2 lead after Alexander Canario hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

Salem-Keizer later scored in four additional innings, including a four-run eighth, when Carter Aldrete hit an RBI single, driving in Jairo Pomares to help finish off the blowout.

Smith finished 2-for-4 with a run scored and three RBI. Canario was 3-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and two RBI. Bishop was 2-for-5 with a triple, a homerun, three runs scored and two RBI.

Salem Keizer starter Jasier Herrera (2-1) got the win going five innings. He allowed four runs on nine hits, walked one and struck out five.

Jorge Benitez (2-3) took the loss in relief for the AquaSox surrendering seven earned runs in 3 1/3 innings. He gave up six hits, walked three and hit three batters.

Cesar Izturis Jr. and Utah Jones had two hits each for the AquaSox.

