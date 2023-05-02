Dingler Blasts Homer in Return as Erie Snaps Skid

Erie snapped a 5-game losing streak with a series-opening 6-2 win over the Bowie Baysox.

The SeaWolves started the scoring immediately. Andrew Navigato walked to lead off the game and Colt Keith followed with a two-run blast off Bowie starter Chayce McDermott. Later in the inning, Grant Witherspoon snuck a solo homer off the fence in the left-field corner. Erie led 3-0 after a half-inning.

Bowie got a run across on Erie starter Brant Hurter in the fourth inning. After Luis Santana's throwing error opened the door, Baysox catcher Ramon Rodriguez singled home a two-out run.

After MLB rehabber Mychal Givens threw a scoreless fifth inning for Bowie, another rehabber, Dillon Tate followed beginning the sixth. Dillon Dingler, in his first game back from the Injured List, blasted a solo shot off Tate.

Bowie got that run right back off RJ Petit in the bottom half of the sixth inning. After the first two reached against Petit, John Rhodes hit a sacrifice fly to cut the Erie lead to 4-2.

In the seventh, Erie scored twice more when Wenceel Perez poked a two-run single against Xavier Moore, extending the lead to 6-2.

Adam Wolf pitched the final two innings for Erie, working around a couple of defensive miscues in the ninth inning to hold Bowie scoreless.

Hurter (1-0) picked up the win and lowered his ERA to 0.43. McDermott (1-2) took the loss. Erie and Bowie continue their series on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m.

