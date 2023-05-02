Wonderful Wilson Charges Fightin Phils to Extra Inning Win

May 2, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Hartford, CT) - Five strong innings from Nick Nelson and a game-winning home run in extra innings from Ethan Wilson led the Reading Fightin Phils to a 6-4 win over the Hartford Yard Goats to open the six-game series on Tuesday night.

After the teams traded scoreless innings in the first third of the game, Reading's offense struck first with two runs in the top of the fourth. John Rojas reached base via a single then moved to second on a Hartford error. He came around to score on an Ethan Wilson RBI single, as Wilson continues his hot stretch at the plate since coming off the injured list.

Matthew Kroon followed up with a single the other way to right field that scored Wilson and put Reading up 2-0. The Fightin Phils would tack more on the following frame in the fifth. Max McDowell led off the inning by getting hit by a pitch. Then, Garrett Whitley launched his first home run of the season over the fence in left-center field. Whitley's two-run shot gave Reading a 4-0 lead.

Whitley was making his first start in an R-Phils uniform. He and Drew Ellis were both transferred to the R-Phils roster from the FCL Phillies earlier today and both were immediately inserted into the Reading starting lineup.

Hartford tacked on one run each in the fifth and sixth innings, respectively. Niko Decolati singled in the fifth and stole second. He came around to score on an infield single from Eddy Diaz. In the sixth, Kyle Datres launched a solo home run off of new R-Phils pitcher Ethan Lindow to cut Reading's lead in half to 4-2.

Nelson exited after five-strong innings for Reading in his fourth rehab start, and second with Reading. The Phillies reliever allowed six hits, one run (unearned), no walks, and four strikeouts. Nelson also threw 46 of his 58 pitches for strikes tonight.

Hartford began to rally in the bottom of the eighth. Bladimir Restituyo singled and Kyle Datres was hit by a pitch. Then, Hunter Goodman doubled to right-center field to score Restituyo to make it 4-3 Reading. That was all for new Reading pitcher Braden Zarbnisky as he was pulled with bases loaded for Brett Schulze.

With Schulze on the mound, Drew Romo worked a bases-loaded walk to tie the game at four heading to the top of the ninth inning. Reading would go down in the top of the ninth to send the game to the bottom of the inning still gridlocked at four. Taylor Lehman entered and shut Hartford down in order to send the game to extra innings.

After the team's traded scoreless tenth-inning at-bats, Wilson launched his third home run of the season to put the R-Phils up 6-4. Carlos De La Cruz also scored for Reading, as he started the inning as the runner on second base.

Lehman earned the win for Reading to improve to 2-0 on the season, while Hartford's Nick Kuzia suffered the loss to drop to 0-1 on the season. The save went to Reading's Max Kuhns, his third.

With the win, Reading improves to 7-14 on the season, while Hartford drops to 11-9 with the loss. The series continues tomorrow night at 7:10 p.m. LHP David Parkinson is slated to start for Reading, and he will go opposite RHP Case Williams for Hartford.

Reading returns home Tuesday, May 9, at 11 a.m. as the Fightin Phils welcome the New Hampshire Fisher Cats to FirstEnergy Stadium. Tickets to all games are still available and can be purchased at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL or in person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2023 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.