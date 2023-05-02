Ponies Fall to Patriots in Series Opener on Tuesday Night in Bridgewater

BRIDGEWATER, NJ - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (10-10) fell to the Somerset Patriots 7-4 in the series opener on Tuesday night at TD Bank Ballpark. The defeat snapped the Ponies three-game winning streak.

Anthony Siegler walked with the bases loaded in the sixth, forcing home the go-ahead run to put the Patriots on top 5-4. Somerset (13-8) would tack on a two-run double from Austin Wells, making his 2023 Double-A debut, in the seventh. Indigo Diaz would earn his second save of the year retiring the Ponies in order in the ninth.

Somerset scored three in the first inning against Luis Moreno (2-1), but Moreno would settle down. He ended up going five and a third innings allowing five runs and five hits. The Ponies would quickly tie the score at three in the top of the second, as Luke Ritter hit a two-run homer to cut the deficit to 3-2. Later in the frame, Rowdey Jordan hit his first homer of the year over the right field wall to tie the game at three.

Down 4-3 in the sixth, Jose Peroza hit an RBI double that scored Brandon McIlwain all the way from first to even the score at four. Peroza now has 7 RBI in nine games with Binghamton.

The Rumble Ponies continue the Double-A Subway Series with the Patriots on Wednesday night with first pitch at 6:35 PM and the NYCM Insurance Pregame Show gets underway at 6:20 PM.

Postgame Notes: Matt Rudick walked three times to increase his Eastern League leading OBP to .486.

