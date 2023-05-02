Sea Dogs and RubberDucks Postponed
May 2, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release
Akron, Ohio - Tonight's Portland Sea Dogs and Akron RubberDucks game has been postponed due to inclement weather.
It will be made up as part of a seven-inning doubleheader beginning at 5:05pm on Friday, May 5th at Canal Park.
The Sea Dogs and RubberDucks will meet tomorrow, May 3rd for the first game of the series beginning at 6:35pm at Canal Park.
