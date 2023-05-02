Berks Arts, Reading Fightin Phils Announce Berks Summer Fest at FirstEnergy Stadium

May 2, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Reading, PA) - Berks Arts and the Reading Fightin Phils are pleased to announce a new partnership as they unveil Berks Summer Fest, opening Friday, June 23, and continuing Saturday, June 24, at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The family-friendly weekend of music, food and fun celebrates the arts and will feature three major concerts on the infield Supportive Concepts Main Stage, with additional performances by local and regional bands on the Commercial Roofing Stage in Tompkins Plaza.

Thanks to sponsors and partners, admission to the festival and all concerts are free of charge for everyone in the community.

SUPPORTIVE CONCEPTS MAINSTAGE

During the Opening Night Celebration, attendees will enjoy the sounds of Richie Cannata & The Billy Joel All-Star Band at 7:00 p.m.

Cannata is a saxophonist, keyboardist, studio owner and bandleader who recorded and toured with Billy Joel from 1975 to 1981. He can be heard on Joel's hit song, "New York State of Mind."

Cannata will be joined by other former members of Billy Joel's touring band -- drummer Liberty DeVitto and bassist Schuyler Deale, a Berks resident. Percussionist/vocalist Crystal Taliefero, a member of Billy Joel's touring band since 1989, will be part of all-star band.

On Saturday at 2:00 p.m., country singer/songwriter Timmy Brown (who performed at the City Park Bandshell last summer) will be the headliner, and that night at 7:00 p.m., the audience will be treated to a performance by The Royal Scam & TRS Horns, playing the classic music of Steely Dan.

COMMERCIAL ROOFING PLAZA STAGE

The Edgardo Cintron Inca Band will perform the music of Santana and more on the Plaza Stage in the concourse at 4:00 p.m.

Two more acts will be featured there, beginning with Sound Judgement, featuring Michelle Hughes, George Paterno and Brian Wlazelek, during the Welcome Concert at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

Popular country/pop vocalist Stephanie Grace, a Berks County native, will perform Saturday at 12:30 p.m. with her band.

Longtime Berks entertainer Scotti Mann will host a Post-Concert Plaza Party both nights immediately after the main stage concert ends.

Berks Summer Fest will replace the Bandshell Concert Series in City Park, which began as a Berks Arts event in 1991 and ran each summer until the final concert of 2022.

The new venture "is the result of our evaluating everything we do in a post-Covid world," said Berks Arts executive director Justin Heimbecker. "The spirit of the Bandshell Concert Series has always been to provide excellent, diverse, world-class arts and entertainment to the community, free of charge.

"This new partnership with the Fightin' Phils allows us to re-imagine this beloved program while maintaining the integrity of the Bandshell Concert Series, all within the City of Reading and County of Berks. We couldn't ask for a better partnership because we are aligned in our goals."

"The R-Phils are so excited to partner with Berks Arts and host the new Berks Summer Fest here at America's Classic Ballpark," said Reading Fightin Phils general manager Scott Hunsicker. "The lineup of bands and performers that Berks Arts has put together is tremendous, and we know that many in the community will enjoy seeing the free concerts in this historic venue.

"In addition to baseball, live music has always been a part of the R-Phils' affordable family entertainment experience. Berks Summer Fest is an excellent opportunity to continue our commitment to hosting live music at FirstEnergy Stadium."

In addition to the concerts, families can enjoy food served stands in the concourse. And children can have fun in R-Phils Phunland and enjoy games and other activities on Saturday afternoon.

Heimbecker said title sponsor Supportive Concepts for Families is planning a friendly Corn Hole competition to raise money for a van to transport their clients with mobility challenges to events like Berks Summer Fest.

Additionally, Helping Harvest will have a collection bin for food donations onsite at the festival. Guests are encouraged to donate approved items as they enter the stadium.

"This festival is about celebrating the arts, but it's also about celebrating and supporting our fellow community members in as many ways as possible. There is infinite possibility in the positive impact that we can have through the arts," Heimbecker said.

For more information about Berks Summer Fest, visit berksarts.org/SummerFest.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 2, 2023

Berks Arts, Reading Fightin Phils Announce Berks Summer Fest at FirstEnergy Stadium - Reading Fightin Phils

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.