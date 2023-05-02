Tuesday May 2 Game Between RubberDucks and Sea Dogs Postponed Due to Rain
May 2, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Akron RubberDucks News Release
(AKRON, OHIO) - The Akron RubberDucks and Portland Sea Dogs game on Tuesday, May 2 has been postponed due to rain and will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Friday, May 5. Game one will start at 5:05 p.m.
The games between the RubberDucks and Sea Dogs on Wednesday, May 3 and Thursday, May 4 will be played as scheduled at 6:35 p.m.
The doubleheader on Friday, May 5 will consist of two-seven inning games with a 30-minute break in-between. Gates will open at 4:30 p.m. Fans with tickets to Friday's game are valid for the entire doubleheader.
Fans with a ticket to the May 2 game may exchange that ticket for a reserved ticket at any future game during the 2023 regular season based on availability including the May 5 doubleheader.
The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. The RubberDucks season at Canal Park runs all summer long through September 17. Fans can purchase tickets by calling 330-253-5151 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, or visit akronrubberducks.com/. For more information about the team, please call 330-253-5151, visit the website at akronrubberducks.com, Facebook page facebook.com/AkronRubberDucks, or on Twitter @AkronRubberDuck, and Instagram @akronrubberducks.
