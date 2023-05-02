Harrisburg Senators Postponed at New Hampshire Tuesday Night









The Harrisburg Senators and New Hampshire Fisher Cats game scheduled for Tuesday night at Delta Dental Stadium in New Hampshire has been postponed due to rain. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Thursday in New Hampshire beginning at 4:05 p.m. The series now begins Wednesday morning at 11:05 a.m. in Manchester, NH.

On the Docket

The Senators and New Hampshire Fisher Cats open their six-game series Wednesday morning at 11:05 a.m. at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester, NH. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Stations 96.5 FM, 95.3 FM, and 1400 AM beginning at 10:50 a.m.

