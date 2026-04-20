Dikwa Gets #60 and #61 with a Brace!
Published on April 20, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC YouTube Video
Albert Dikwa scored in either half to lead Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC to a 2-1 victory against Detroit City FC at Highmark Stadium as the former USL Championship Golden Boot winner passed 60 regular season goals for his career in the league.
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