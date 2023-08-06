DeVos and Bellozo Ensure Tourists Avoid Sweep

GREENSBORO- The Asheville Tourists snapped a six-game road losing streak on Sunday afternoon with an impressive 4-2 victory over the Greensboro Grasshoppers. Nolan DeVos and Valente Bellozo combined to pitch 8.1 innings and the duo held the Grasshoppers to only one run.

The Tourists starting pitcher, DeVos, capped an incredible week for Asheville starting pitchers. Devos churned out 4.1 scoreless innings with five strikeouts. Logan Cerny gave DeVos and the Tourists an early advantage with a two-run Home Run to centerfield in the top of the third inning.

Greensboro scored a run off Carlos Calderon after DeVos departed in the fifth but Bellozo picked up where he left off on Tuesday. Bellozo pitched the final four innings and his only blemish was a solo Home Run in the ninth.

Asheville scored two clutch insurance runs in the top of the seventh. Rolando Espinosa hit a two-out RBI double and John Garcia followed with an RBI single to right. The two-out rally ended up being the difference.

Next up for Asheville is a six-game series at home against the Southern division leading Hickory Crawdads.

Notes: The Tourists starting pitchers this week posted a 2.02 ERA; six runs allowed in 26.2 innings pitched. Asheville's offense eclipsed three runs in a road game for the first time since July 22 which was also their last win away from home.

