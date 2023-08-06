HVR Game Notes - August 6, 2023

Hudson Valley Renegades (57-44, 18-17) at Wilmington Blue Rocks (42-57, 13-22)

RHP Sean Hermann (First Start) vs. LHP Andrew Alvarez (6-3, 2.82 ERA)

| Game 102 | Road Game 54 | Frawley Stadium | Wilmington, Del. | Aug. 6, 2023 | First Pitch 1:05 p.m. |

HELLO MR. CELERY:The Hudson Valley Renegades continue their 12-game road trip with a six-game series against the Wilmington Blue Rocks this week. It's the second visit to Frawley Stadium this season for Hudson Valley who took four out of six games from them back in May. The 'Gades will make one more trip to Delaware this season at the end of August.

SPENCE HENCE POWER:After a two home run performance in Hickory on Sunday, Spencer Henson is now tied with Everson Pereira for the most home runs in franchise history. Henson clubbed 10 home runs last year and is currently leading the 'Gades this season with 13 blasts. His season long10-game hitting streak was snapped on Saturday night.

LAST TIME OUT: The Hudson Valley Renegades fell to the Wilmington Blue Rocks 2-1 in 10 innings on Saturday night. In his High-A debut, Leonardo Pestana struck out five in 3.2 scoreless frames. Joel Valdez also hurled 2.1 scoreless innings out of the bullpen. After Hudson Valley scored on a fielder's choice in the sixth, the Blue Rocks tied the game in the seventh. Branden Boissiere then hit a walk off RBI single down the left field line in the 10th.

ROSTER MOVES:On Sunday, the New York Yankees announced the promotion of right-handed pitcher Sean Hermann from Single-A Tampa and he is slated to be the Renegades starter on Sunday versus the Wilmington Blue Rocks. The 20-year-old started 17 games for the Tarpons this season, which was tied for the team lead at the time of his promotion. He was a 14th round selection by the Yankees in the 2021 Draft out of Durant High School (FL).

STARTERS FEAST:In the first five games of the series versus the Wilmington Blue Rocks, the 'Gades starting rotation has allowed just five earned runs in 26.2 innings tossed. That mark is good for a 1.69 ERA which ranks third in High-A. The West Michigan Whitecaps (DET--A+), who have yet to allow a run in 25.0 innings, currently lead the way.

MORE AWARDS: C Agustin Ramírez was named the South Atlantic League Player of the Month in July by Major League Baseball on Thursday. This marks the second straight month that the Renegades have had a player win a monthly award, with Drew Thorpe earning SAL Pitcher of the Month honors in June. In July, Ramírez hit .415/.455/.868 and led the league in batting average, hits (34), doubles (10), total bases (62), slugging percentage, and OPS (1.223). The backstop tallied 11 multi-hit games in 20 games.

GETTING HOT:Over the course of the last 11 games, Christopher Familia is hitting .357/.449/.810 with one double, six home runs, 11 RBIs, six walks, and 10 runs. He's collected a hit in 12 of his last 15 games played. His six home runs since July 21 are tied for the most in High-A along with teammate Agustin Ramírez, Ryan Clifford (NYM--A+), Nic Kent (COL--A+), and Graham Pauley (SD--A+).

PAVING THE WAY:Since June 1st, the Hudson Valley Renegades pitching staff owns the second-best ERA with 2.95 ERA in this span. Hudson Valley pitching has also punched out a High-A best 581 batters in 469.1 innings during this span. The Somerset Patriots (NYY--AA) sit fourth with a 3.28 ERA.

ANOTHER ONE:On Tuesday, Luis Velasquez was named South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Week for the week of July 24 - 30. The right-hander had a dominant week out of the bullpen, tossing 5.2 scoreless frames across two games versus the Hickory Crawdads. He earned the win in both of the Renegades' shutout victories and he punched out an impressive 47.1% of batters faced last week. Velasquez earned the Renegades sixth weekly award of the season joining pitchers Juan Carela, Drew Thorpe, and Tyrone Yulie. Outfielder Aaron Palensky has won the lone offensive weekly honor this season.

NEW KID ON THE BLOCK: Since his promotion from Single-A Tampa on June 29th, Agustin Ramírez is 41-for-108 (.380) with 10 doubles, nine home runs, 23 RBIs, eight walks, and 21 runs in 26 games. He recorded a hit and reached base safely in his first six games while also already collecting 13 multi-contests in his brief time in High-A.

HE GETS ON BASE!: Ben Cowles currently holds the Renegades longest active on-base streak at 23 games. The former Maryland Terrapin has reached base in every game since July 4 in Jersey Shore. He surpassed Rafael Flores who held the longest on-base streak by a Renegade hitter prior at 18 games. It's currently the longest active streak in the South Atlantic League, and the fourth-longest in High-A.

HOME RUN BUG:After hitting 11 home runs in their first nine games out of the All-Star break, the Renegades hit 19 in six games versus the Hickory Crawdads. The team's 36 home runs since the All-Star Break are the most in High-A and are tied for the third-most in all of Minor League Baseball. The Worcester Red Sox (BOS--AAA) have hit 38 bombs and hold first place.

INTO THE TOP 100:Baseball America released its in-season Top 100 Prospects list update on July 14, and the Yankees claimed six players on the list. 2023 Renegades Chase Hampton (#60) and Spencer Jones (#98) entered the list for the first time. They were joined by former Renegades Oswald Peraza (#56), Jasson Domínguez (#71), Austin Wells (#86) and Everson Pereira (#96).

STRIKEOUT KINGS:After the Hudson Valley Renegades pitching staff racked up 14 strikeouts against the Wilmington Blue Rocks on Friday night to surpass the Chattanooga Lookouts (CIN--AA) for the most in Minor League Baseball. The Renegades have punched out 1113 batters in 883.1 innings, good for an 11.3 K/9 ratio.

