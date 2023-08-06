Hot Rods and Dash Finale Suspended, Set to Finish in Bowling Green

Winston-Salem, North Carolina - The Bowling Green Hot Rods (21-10, 52-44) and the Winston-Salem Dash (12-22, 46-51) were suspended in the top of the tenth inning, tied 4-4, during Sunday's series finale at Truist Stadium. The two teams will complete the game on a date to be determined during the upcoming series in Bowling Green starting on August 22.

The Dash began the scoring in the bottom of the first off Hot Rods starter J.J. Goss. Jacob Burke singled and Loidel Chapelli doubled to put runners on second and third. Tim Elko smacked a base hit to right, plating Burke to make it 1-0.

Bowling Green answered back in the top of the fourth against Winston-Salem starter Juan Carela. Brock Jones singled and moved up to second on a fielding error by Shawn Goosenberg. Willy Vasquez notched a base hit to right, scoring Jones to tie the game 1-1. In the top of the fifth, Kenny Piper launched a lead-off solo homer to put the Hot Rods ahead 2-1.

After Winston-Salem tied it up in the bottom of the sixth off Bowling Green reliever Aneudy Cortorreal, the Hot Rods responded with two runs in the top of the seventh against Dash reliever Cole Duensing. Vasquez led off with a solo homer to make it 3-2. Dominic Keegan walked and Piper singled to put a runner in scoring position. Jalen Battles earned a base hit to center, plating Piper from second to increase the lead to 4-2.

The Dash tied it back up in the bottom of the seventh off Hot Rods reliever Alfredo Zarraga. Caberea Weaver doubled and scored on an RBI double from Chapelli to cut the deficit to 4-3. Chapelli scored on a single from D.J. Gladney, tying the game 4-4.

In the top of the tenth inning, Sasaki advanced extra-innings runner Battles to third base on a groundout. Jones popped out to put the second out on the scoreboard, and rain started pouring. Tarps came out and could not be taken off, resulting in a suspended game tied 4-4.

The Hot Rods enjoy a day off on Monday before returning home for a six-game home series against the Wilmington Blue Rocks. Game one is set for Tuesday at 6:35 PM CT.

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv or listening through the MiLB First Pitch App, tuning into Talk 104.1 FM and 930 AM WKCT, or visiting https://www.milb.com/bowling-green/fans/audio-listen-live.

