Paulino's Three-Run Homer Completes Drive's Comeback Win, 8-7

August 6, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Greenville Drive News Release







Eddinson Paulino launched 2-0 pitch 408 feet and over the Greenville Drive (17-19, 53-49) bullpen to cap a seven-run sixth inning and complete the Drive's comeback Sunday afternoon, as the Drive dispatched the Rome Braves (16-20, 46-56) 8-7 to earn a series split.

For the fourth straight game the Braves opened the scoring in the early innings, stinging Drive starter Angel Bastardo for four runs in top of the second via back-to-back RBI-doubles and a one-out RBI-single to make it 4-0. Bastardo would be taken out after two innings after racking up 86 pitches, allowing four hits, two walks while striking out two. Dan Altavilla continued his rehab assignment going two innings, allowing one hit and one run in relief of Bastardo, though the run would come via a homer from David McCabe to increase the lead for the Braves to 5-0.

Tyler Miller continued his stellar play Sunday, and he'd ultimately be the spark the Drive needed to forge a comeback. An RBI-double from Miller put the Drive on the board in the fourth before a Drake Baldwin homer off reliever Casey Cobb in the fifth put the Braves up 6-1.

The sixth inning proved to be pivotal for the Drive as they rattled off seven runs to take the lead for good. Allan Castro smoked a double to lead off the inning and later moved to third on a wild pitch before Bryan Gonzalez walked. Gonzalez would steal second allowing Castro time to swipe home and get a run back for the Drive.

But Miller would again find a way to ignite the Drive as he laced his third triple of the series to right field, scoring Bryan Gonzalez to make it 6-3. The Drive would not look back from there.

Max Ferguson snuck a grounder by diving first and second basemen, bring Miller home to put the Drive within two runs. Eduardo Lopez and Alex Erro each singled to load the bases for the Drive and Nick Decker's groundout to first base allowed Ferguson to get home and cut the lead to one run.

Paulino would deliver his blast from there, sending a towering shot deep over the right field wall to bring in three and give the Drive an 8-6 lead. The Drive's Nate Tellier and Reidis Sena worked the seventh and eighth for the Drive as Tellier kept the game scoreless before Sena would relinquish the final run for the Braves on an Ethan Workinger double to make it 8-7.

Brock Bell picked up his second save of the year as he held the Braves hitless in the ninth, while walking one and striking out one to preserve the Drive's 8-7 victory.

The Greenville Drive (Boston Red Sox) earned a split of this week's series with Rome, but they ultimately claimed the season series, 11-10. The Drive return to action on Tuesday, August 8 at 7:05 p.m. for game one of a six-game series with the Greensboro Grasshoppers (Pittsburgh Pirates).

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from August 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.