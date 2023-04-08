DeLoach DeMonstrably Good in Rainiers' Doubleheader Sweep

Tacoma, WA - Zach DeLoach drove in five total runs on Friday evening at Cheney Stadium, as the Tacoma Rainiers (5-2) swept the Reno Aces (2-5) in doubleheader action, making up Thursday's rainout. The Rainiers, winners of four straight, have scored 64 runs in seven games (9.14/game), largely as a result of drawing 57 walks (8.14/game). They've made opponents pay for the free passes, as seven of Tacoma's 13 home runs thus far have been of the three-run variety.

GAME 1 (Tacoma 7, Reno 4)

The clubs traded three-run homers in the home first inning and visiting second. Jake Scheiner (1B) teed off on his second of the year, a towering shot pulled to left field (two walks) to put Tacoma ahead 3-0 in the opening stanza. Reno's Dominic Canzone (RF) returned the favor a half inning later, with his first of the year to right (two singles).

Canzone's big fly was all the damage Rainiers right-hander Darren McCaughan would allow, while scattering seven hits over 5.0 IP. McCaughan improved to 2-0 by not walking a batter, and striking out four over 82 pitches.

With Tacoma leading 4-3 in the seventh, Reno's Emmanuel Rivera (3B) lifted a sac fly to right with one down to re-tie the game. In the bottom half however, Pat Valaika (3B) and Cesar Hernandez (SS) drew a pair of one-out walks, bringing up Zach DeLoach (CF). DeLoach promptly smacked his first career Triple-A homer to right-center, sending the Rainiers to their first walk-off victory of 2023.

In winning the first three games of this weeklong set, Tacoma lifted SIX three-run homers, two in each game.

GAME 2 (Tacoma 5, Reno 2)

When Reno's Diego Castillo roped an RBI double to center in the first inning, it marked the first game this year (game 7) where the Rainiers did not score first. The first Aces lead of the series was short-lived however, as DeLoach's big night continued with a run-scoring single to right in the third, tying the game 1-1.

A four-tally fourth put the game out of reach for the visitors; runs scored on a Nick Solak RBI groundout, a DeLoach HBP with the bases loaded, and Mike Ford followed with a groundball single right, scoring two more for a four-run advantage that would hold up.

Tacoma RHP Easton McGee became the first Rainiers starter to pitch into the sixth inning this season, and allowed only three hits and a walk. The run against him was earned, in his first winning decision with the club (on Seattle's 40-man roster).

An Ali Sanchez (Reno catcher) RBI groundout in the seventh concluded the night's scoring.

The series continues on Saturday with RHP Taylor Dollard on the mound for Tacoma (RHP Brandon Pfaadt for Reno). First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 PT at Cheney Stadium.

