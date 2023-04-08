Bees Rout Isotopes 15-2

The Salt Lake Bees banged out a season-high nineteen hits as they rout the Albuquerque Isotopes 15-2 on Friday night. The Bees scored early and often with one run in the first on a solo homer by Jo Adell, who has now gone deep in four consecutive games, two runs in the second and two more in the third. They would break the game open with five runs in the sixth and four in the seventh. Chad Wallach led the way with four hits and three runs batted in, while Michael Stefanic added four hits, three of them for extra bases, and one RBI. Andrew Velazquez, who entered the game 0 for 13 this season, delivered three hits, including two doubles, and drove in three runs.

Starting pitcher Chase Silseth (2-0), a New Mexico native, had his second straight strong outing, as he went six innings and allowed no runs on just one hit with seven strikeouts and two walks. Gerardo Reyes closed out the game with one and two-third scoreless innings. The thirteen run win was Salt Lake's largest margin of victory ever versus Albuquerque and it gave the Bees their third straight win.

