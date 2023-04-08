Sacramento Gets Past El Paso, 9-4

Brandon Dixon hit two solo home runs for El Paso in the Chihuahuas' 9-4 loss to the Sacramento River Cats at Sutter Health Park Friday night. The teams have split the first four games of the series. Dixon became the first El Paso player since C.J. Hinojosa on September 10, 2022 in Albuquerque to hit multiple homers in a game.

San Diego Padres outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. played in his third MLB rehab game with El Paso and went 0-for-5. The Chihuahuas walked eight times Friday and have walked 41 times in the first four games of the series. El Paso first baseman Alfonso Rivas went 2-for-3 with a double, triple and a walk.

Jantzen Witte played third base Friday in his first game with the Chihuahuas and went 1-for-4 with a double.

Box Score: Chihuahuas 4, River Cats 9 Final Score (04/07/2023) on Gameday (milb.com)

Team Records: El Paso (3-4), Sacramento (3-4)

Next Game: Saturday at 7:37 pm Mountain Time at Sutter Health Park in Sacramento. El Paso RHP Anderson Espinoza (0-1, 9.00) vs. Sacramento TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

