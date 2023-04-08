Isotopes Rally For Victory Against Bees

The Albuquerque Isotopes scored three runs in the eighth inning to break a 6-6 tie and went on to a 9-6 win over the Salt Lake Bees on Saturday night. The Bees trailed 6-4 but rallied to tie the game with single runs in the sixth and seventh innings. Mickey Moniak doubled with two outs in the sixth and advanced and scored on a pair of wild pitches. Salt Lake would tie the game in the seventh, as Livan Soto walked, took second on a wild pitch and scored on a double to left field by Michael Stefanic. The Bees grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first inning on an RBI single by Stefanic and a run scoring fielder's choice by Jordyn Adams. After the Isotopes scored a run in the fourth, the Bees came back with two in the fifth on a leadoff home run by Jo Adell and an RBI triple by Adams. Albuquerque would plate five runs on three homers in the bottom of the fifth off of Jonathan Diaz to take their first lead.

The home run by Adell marked the fifth consecutive game in which he has gone deep, which ties the franchise record set by Chad Rupp in 1997 and equaled by Adam Riggs in 2004. Stefanic led the Bees with three hits and two runs batted in. He now has seven hits in the last two games to lift his batting average to .545. Salt Lake starter Kenny Rosenberg went four innings and allowed just one run on five hits with six strikeouts and three walks. Bees' reliever Jacob Webb (0-2) surrendered the three runs in the eighth inning that gave Albuquerque the victory.

