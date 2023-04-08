Reno Falls Short in Doubleheader Sweep to Tacoma

Tacoma, Wash. - Three-run home runs surrendered, and the lack of timely hitting contributed to the Reno Aces' (2-5) losing streak to reach five games following a pair of defeats to the Tacoma Rainiers (5-2), 4-7 and 2-5, following Friday night's doubleheader at Cheney Stadium.

The Aces' five-game losing skid is the longest by the club since 2021, when Reno lost five games in a row from September 4-9.

Dominic Canzone's second-inning three-run blast wasn't enough to overcome the homer-happy Rainiers in game one. Emmanuel Rivera's sacrifice fly tied the game in the seventh frame, just before Tacoma centerfielder Zach DeLoach ended things with a walk-off three-run homer.

Reno seized an early 1-0 advantage in game two of the twin bill on a run-scoring double by Diego Castillo, his third RBI of the season. But Tacoma bounced back and regained the lead with a four-run fourth inning behind three walks and three hits. Tacoma starter Easton McGee held the Aces to one run in six innings.

Aces Notables:

- Justin Martínez: 2 IP, 0 H 0 R/ER, BB, 3 K

- Diego Castillo: 2 G, 2-for-6, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R>

- P.J. Higgins: 1 G, 2-for-3, 2B

- Pavin Smith: 2 G, 2-for-7, 1 2B, 1 R.

Following Reno's six-game series in Tacoma, the Aces return to Greater Nevada Field on Tuesday, April 11th, with a six-game set against the Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants.

