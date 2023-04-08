Power Stroke Fuels River Cats' Victory, 9-4

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Sacramento River Cats continued to keep their bats hot after Thursday night's offensive explosion. The scoring opened in the second inning when 3B Will Wilson took an, 0-1 slider from El Paso starter LHP Jay Groome 385 feet off the netting above the left field wall for his first home run of the season. SS Casey Schmitt made it 2-0 in the following inning by lining a double down the line to score LF Michael Gigliotti who reached on a walk issued by Groome.

RHP Tristan Beck started strong with three scoreless innings to begin his second start of the young campaign, earning his first victory with his three strikeout performance. The Chihuahuas were finally able to break through in the fourth when LF Brandon Dixon hit his first homer of the season before CF Luis Liberato was able to score a second run to tie the game in the fifth inning scoring 1B Alfonso Rivas on a sacrifice fly to center field.

Following the El Paso rally to tie the game, the River Cats immediately struck back in the bottom of the fifth when lightning struck again, and Schmitt doubled for the second time of the game, again scoring Gigliotti and this time also scoring C Ricardo Genoves giving the River Cats a 4-2 lead.

The sixth inning picked up where the fifth left off for the River Cats offense as Will Wilson singled to lead off the inning and was followed by a walk and another base knock before he was driven in on a sacrifice fly to deep center field by Genoves. After a strikeout, CF Heliot Ramos doubled into the left field corner for his first of two hits on the night scoring two more and giving Sacramento a 7-2 lead.

In the following inning the onslaught continued with a RF Clint Coulter moonshot for his first home run of the season scoring DH Armando Alvarez after his double to right field with one out in the seventh.

Facing a 9-2 deficit, El Paso did fight back hitting two home runs in the top of the eighth when Dixon hit his second home run of the game and season before two batters later C Pedro Severino also hit one to left field cutting the deficit to four heading into the final frame.

RHP Melvin Adon shook off control problems to finish off the game for the River Cats. Adon struck out two in a 1.1 of work and slamming the door on the contest when El Paso loaded the bases in the ninth and moving the River Cats record back to .500.

Catch the fifth game in the series at Sutter Health Park at 6:37 tomorrow as the River Cats look to take the series lead against the Chihuahuas.

